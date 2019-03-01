A South African and Kiwi share this honour, but who are they?

Who Has Scored The Most Tries In The Rugby World Cup?

The Rugby World Cup has seen some of the greatest players to ever play the game compete in the tournament. From full-backs to props we have seen players of all shapes and sizes battle, but who has scored the most tries? We take a look.

As you would expect, players of two rugby powerhouses feature at the top of the list.

Two of the greatest wingers ever; Jonah Lomu (New Zealand) and Bryan Habana (South Africa) have scored 15 tries each although it should be acknowledged that Lomu achieved the feat in one less tournament.

The giant Kiwi burst onto the scene in 1995 famously setting the world alight against England as he scored four tries. His destruction of Mike Catt is one of the most vivid moments of Rugby World Cup history. Then, Lomu proved equally unstoppable in 1999.

Habana on the other hand played in three editions, in 2007, 2011 and 2015.

Next up is Drew Mitchell with 14 tries, and then Doug Howlett with 13. There are then five players tied on 11 – Rory Underwood, Chris Latham, Vincent Clerc, Joe Rokocoko and finally Adam Ashley-Cooper.