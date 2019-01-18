Expand Rugby World Cup Fixtures 2019

2019 Rugby World Cup Tickets

The 2019 Rugby World Cup ticketing process had several phases to it, which we have gone into below;

19-26 January, 2018: Japan rugby family priority group ballot applications for team and stadium packs

27 January – 12 February, 2018: General ballot applications for team and stadium packs – open to anyone around the world

19 February – 12 March, 2018: Japan rugby family priority group ballot applications (club members)

19 March – 12 April, 2018: Host cities priority group ballot applications

19 April – 12 May, 2018: Japan rugby friends priority group ballot applications

19 May – 26 June, 2018: Supporters’ Club/Front Row members priority group ballot applications

19 September – 12 November, 2018: General global ballot applications

We are currently reaching the end of the process with just one stage to go, including first-come-first served individual tickets going on sale from January.

We encourage fans to use the traffic light indicator present on the official ticketing website. Applying for tickets to games with green and amber will increase your chances at securing tickets.

The final stage will open in January 2019.

19 January, 2019: Real-time first-come-first-served individual tickets sales

All enquiries relating to ticketing payments can be made by contacting the RWC 2019 customer service centre below

Telephone +81 50 3786 6615.

Open between 10:00 and 18:00 (JST)/01:30 – 09:30 (GMT) every day.

Alternatively you can visit the Official ticketing website – https://tickets.rugbyworldcup.com/

