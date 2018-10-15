Expand Rugby World Cup Fixtures 2019

2019 Rugby World Cup Tickets

The 2019 Rugby World Cup ticketing process had several phases to it, which we have gone into below;

19-26 January, 2018: Japan rugby family priority group ballot applications for team and stadium packs

27 January – 12 February, 2018: General ballot applications for team and stadium packs – open to anyone around the world

19 February – 12 March, 2018: Japan rugby family priority group ballot applications (club members)

19 March – 12 April, 2018: Host cities priority group ballot applications

19 April – 12 May, 2018: Japan rugby friends priority group ballot applications

19 May – 26 June, 2018: Supporters’ Club/Front Row members priority group ballot applications

We are currently reaching the end of the process with just two stages to go, including the sale of general tickets being available from September 2018. You can apply for tickets by creating an account here.

We encourage fans to use the traffic light indicator present on the official ticketing website. Applying for tickets to games with green and amber will increase your chances at securing tickets.

19 September – 12 November, 2018: General global ballot applications

The final stage will open in January 2019.

19 January, 2019: Real-time first-come-first-served individual tickets sales

All enquiries relating to ticketing payments can be made by contacting the RWC 2019 customer service centre below

Telephone +81 50 3786 6615.

Open between 10:00 and 18:00 (JST)/01:30 – 09:30 (GMT) every day.

Alternatively you can visit the Official ticketing website – https://tickets.rugbyworldcup.com/

