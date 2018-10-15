Make sure you know how to get tickets for the 2019 Rugby World Cup by reading this piece.
2019 Rugby World Cup Tickets
With less than a year to go, the 2019 Rugby World Cup is fast approaching and the ticketing process is reaching its final stages with general global ticket sales set to begin in September 2018. Fans looking to apply for tickets will be entered into a ballot system for oversubscribed matches.
The final phase will take place in January 2019 where all the last remaining tickets going on sale. These will be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis.
Rugby World Cup Fixtures 2019
Rugby World Cup Fixtures The 2019 Rugby World…
Rugby World Cup Venues
What you need to know about the 12…
Rugby World Cup Groups
A rundown of the Rugby World Cup groups…
2019 Rugby World Cup Dates
Key dates around the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
2019 Rugby World Cup Tickets
The 2019 Rugby World Cup ticketing process had several phases to it, which we have gone into below;
- 19-26 January, 2018: Japan rugby family priority group ballot applications for team and stadium packs
- 27 January – 12 February, 2018: General ballot applications for team and stadium packs – open to anyone around the world
- 19 February – 12 March, 2018: Japan rugby family priority group ballot applications (club members)
- 19 March – 12 April, 2018: Host cities priority group ballot applications
- 19 April – 12 May, 2018: Japan rugby friends priority group ballot applications
- 19 May – 26 June, 2018: Supporters’ Club/Front Row members priority group ballot applications
We are currently reaching the end of the process with just two stages to go, including the sale of general tickets being available from September 2018. You can apply for tickets by creating an account here.
We encourage fans to use the traffic light indicator present on the official ticketing website. Applying for tickets to games with green and amber will increase your chances at securing tickets.
- 19 September – 12 November, 2018: General global ballot applications
The final stage will open in January 2019.
- 19 January, 2019: Real-time first-come-first-served individual tickets sales
All enquiries relating to ticketing payments can be made by contacting the RWC 2019 customer service centre below
- Telephone +81 50 3786 6615.
Open between 10:00 and 18:00 (JST)/01:30 – 09:30 (GMT) every day.
Alternatively you can visit the Official ticketing website – https://tickets.rugbyworldcup.com/
Don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest 2019 Rugby World Cup news.