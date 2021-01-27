Here we have taken a look at the long list of winners of the Six Nations rugby tournament.

Six Nations Winners

The Six Nations has had a long and illustrious history as the premier international rugby tournament in the northern hemisphere. Originally it started out as the Home Nations from 1883 to 1909. With the addition of France it became the Five Nations from 1910 to 1931 but then it went back to four teams from 1932 to 1939.

France rejoined in 1940 and then Italy made the tournament the Six Nations of today by joining for the 2000 tournament.

Which teams have won the most titles, Grand Slams, Triple Crowns and so on? Take a look at our list of statistics on Six Nations winners, and the years in which they won them, below.

126 tournaments have been held since 1883, and we have listed the number of wins each team has had below.

England (29 outright wins, 10 shared wins)

France (17 outright wins, 8 shared wins)

Ireland (14 outright wins, 9 shared wins)

Italy (no wins)

Scotland (15 outright wins, 9 shared wins)

Wales (27 outright wins, 12 shared wins)

Listed below are the years in which each nation won the tournament.

Home Nations (1883 – 1909)

1883 – England

1884 – England

1885 – Not Competed

1886 – England & Scotland

1887 – Scotland

1888 – Ireland, Wales & Scotland

1889 – Scotland

1890 – England & Scotland

1891 – Scotland

1892 – England

1893 – Wales

1894 – Ireland

1895 – Scotland

1896 – Ireland

1897 – Not Competed

1898 – Not Competed

1899 – Ireland

1900 – Wales

1901 – Scotland

1902 – Wales

1903 – Scotland

1904 – Scotland

1905 – Wales

1906 – Ireland & Wales

1907 – Scotland

1908 – Wales (Grand Slam)

1909 – Wales (Grand Slam)

Five Nations (1910 – 1931)

1910 – England

1911 – Wales (Grand Slam)

1912 – Ireland & England

1913 – England (Grand Slam)

1914 – England (Grand Slam)

1915 – 1919 – World War I

1920 – Scotland, Wales & England

1921 – England (Grand Slam)

1922 – Wales

1923 – England (Grand Slam)

1924 – England (Grand Slam)

1925 – Scotland (Grand Slam)

1926 – Ireland & Scotland

1927 – Ireland & Scotland

1928 – England (Grand Slam)

1929 – Scotland

1930 – England

1931 – Wales

Home Nations (1932 – 1939)

1932 – England, Ireland & Wales

1933 – Scotland

1934 – England

1935 – Ireland

1936 – Wales

1937 – England

1938 – Scotland

1939 – England, Ireland & Wales

1940 – 1946 – World War II

Five Nations (1947 – 1999)

1947 – England & Wales

1948 – Ireland (Grand Slam)

1949 – Ireland

1950 – Wales (Grand Slam)

1951 – Ireland

1952 – Wales (Grand Slam)

1953 – England

1954 – England, France & Wales

1955 – France & Wales

1956 – Wales

1957 – England (Grand Slam)

1958 – England

1959 – France

1960 – England & France

1961 – France

1962 – France

1963 – England

1964 – Scotland & Wales

1965 – Wales

1966 – Wales

1967 – France

1968 – France (Grand Slam)

1969 – Wales

1970 – France & Wales

1971 – Wales (Grand Slam)

1972 – Not Competed

1973 – England, France, Ireland, Scotland & Wales

1974 – Ireland

1975 – Wales

1976 – Wales (Grand Slam)

1977 – France (Grand Slam)

1978 – Wales (Grand Slam)

1979 – Wales

1980 – England (Grand Slam)

1981 – France (Grand Slam)

1982 – Ireland

1983 – France & Ireland

1984 – Scotland (Grand Slam)

1985 – Ireland

1986 – France & Scotland

1987 – France (Grand Slam)

1988 – France & Wales

1989 – France

1990 – Scotland (Grand Slam)

1991 – England (Grand Slam)

1992 – England (Grand Slam)

1993 – France

1994 – Wales

1995 – England (Grand Slam)

1996 – England

1997 – France (Grand Slam)

1998 – France (Grand Slam)

1999 – Scotland

Six Nations (2000 – present)

2000 – England

2001 – England

2002 – France (Grand Slam)

2003 – England (Grand Slam)

2004 – France (Grand Slam)

2005 – Wales (Grand Slam)

2006 – France

2007 – France

2008 – Wales (Grand Slam)

2009 – Ireland (Grand Slam)

2010 – France (Grand Slam)

2011 – England

2012 – Wales (Grand Slam)

2013 – Wales

2014 – Ireland

2015 – Ireland

2016 – England (Grand Slam)

2017 – England

2018 – Ireland (Grand Slam)

2019 – Wales (Grand Slam)

2020 – England