All the latest news on players injured before and during this year's Six Nations Championship

2022 Six Nations Injuries Update

All eyes are on this year’s Six Nations, which is set to be one of the most hotly-contested for a long time. While we debate who could win it all, team selection and who is in red hot form, there is the perpetual issue: who has the healthiest squad?

Every season players drop out, so here is a rolling update of the major injuries for each team.

2022 Six Nations Injuries

England

Owen Farrell was originally named captain of the England squad for the Six Nations, Eddie Jones believing he would have recovered from the ankle injury he suffered in the autumn to take part.

However, he suffered another injury in Saracens training ahead of his proposed comeback match against London Irish and will not join up with the national squad for their training camp in Brighton. Jones is due to announce a squad update and new captain this week.

Manu Tuilagi had a “wee set-back” in his return but could feature at some point in the campaign, as could Elliot Daly.

Sam Underhill was another Jones mentioned as someone who could link up with the England Six Nations squad later in the championship. However, the Bath back-rower suffered another head injury against Leinster at the weekend so that seems unlikely now.

France

Captain Charles Ollivon remains out with a knee injury. Scrum-half Antoine Dupont is returning from his own knee problem but is expected to captain the side.

Fly-half Matthieu Jalibert is out of the France Six Nations squad with a thigh injury.

Ireland

The biggest hit to Ireland’s Six Nations squad is James Lowe, who is not available for the tournament due to a muscle injury.

Another back-three player, Jacob Stockdale, is also out having undergone ankle surgery.

Italy

Sergio Parisse is hoping to be given a last hurrah in the Italy shirt during the championship but he was left out of the initial Italy Six Nations squad because he needs more game time.

The former Italy captain suffered a hand injury and club Toulon didn’t play for a while due to Covid. Once he is fully fit and has some matches under his belt, it’s thought he could be called into the squad.

Scotland

There aren’t any major injuries currently affecting Gregor Townsend’s Scotland Six Nations squad.

Wales

Wales have the most injury-hit squad with more than 600 caps-worth of experience unavailable for selection.

The players unavailable through injury are: Alun Wyn Jones (shoulder), Dan Lydiate (anterior cruciate ligament), Ken Owens (back), George North (knee), Leigh Halfpenny (knee), Justin Tipuric (shoulder), Taulupe Faletau (calf), Josh Navidi (shoulder), Elliot Dee (neck), Josh Macleod (achilles) and Johnny Williams (shoulder).



Wayne Pivac has said some stars could return later during the Six Nations so watch this space.

This post will be updated throughout the Six Nations.

