England Six Nations Squad 2023

England start the 2023 Six Nations under new management.

After the RFU named Steve Borthwick England head coach, he wasted no time bringing in his Leicester Tigers colleague Kevin Sinfield to oversee defence, and in the new year it was announced that Nick Evans joins England as attack coach for Six Nations.

As for big player changes, former England skipper Borthwick has inherited an Elite Player Squad (EPS) of 45 athletes and is allowed to make five changes from the off. This is outlined in the professional game agreement (PGA) guidelines. There will also be some wiggle room in case of injuries, though.

Asked about this at the end of 2022, Borthwick said: “Selection takes place in January. This is day one. The EPS allows five changes to be made in January. I need to study that and prioritise where the changes are allowed to be made. But the simple answer is yes. I will be looking at every player.”

However, in an initial camp in December, previously discarded players like Ben Earl and Dan Cole were recalled to training.

England Six Nations Fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sat 4 February, England v Scotland – Twickenham, 4.45pm

Round 2

Sun 12 February, England v Italy – Twickenham, 3pm

Round 3

Sat 25 February, Wales v England – Principality Stadium, 4.45pm

Round 4

Sat 11 March, England v France – Twickenham, 4.45pm

Round 5

Sat 18 March, Ireland v England – Aviva Stadium, 5pm

