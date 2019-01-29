2019 Six Nations Injuries Update

In this piece we will update you with all the latest injuries to players heading into the Six Nations.

Sam Tremlett takes a look at some of the most recent injuries to afflict each team during the Six Nations, whilst also updating you on players who could possibly be coming back to play a part in the tournament.

England

At the moment Eddie Jones has several injuries to big players to contend with; namely Dylan Hartley, Sam Underhill and Anthony Watson. Hartley is set to return in the coming weeks though, as is Chris Robshaw and Jonathan Joseph who have been rehabilitating with their respective clubs.

Ireland

Jonathan Sexton has a knee issue which has been plaguing him for a while now but he is expected to be involved for Ireland’s first match against England this weekend.

In the scrum-half position Conor Murray has returned from his injury issues, but his replacements Luke McGrath and Kieran Marmion are both out at the moment. McGrath is set miss the entire tournament after a serious knee injury whereas we expect Marmion to play some part in Ireland’s title defence.

Wales

The big news here is the injury to Taulupe Faletau who once again has broken his arm whilst playing for Bath. He is set to miss the entirety of the 2019 tournament but is expected to be back in time for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

To add to that, Leigh Halfpenny and Ross Moriarty are struggling with concussions. It is unclear how long they will continue to be out for.

