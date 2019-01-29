In this piece we will update you with all the latest injuries to players heading into the Six Nations.
2019 Six Nations Injuries Update
Sam Tremlett takes a look at some of the most recent injuries to afflict each team during the Six Nations, whilst also updating you on players who could possibly be coming back to play a part in the tournament.
2019 Six Nations Injuries
At the moment Eddie Jones has several injuries to big players to contend with; namely Dylan Hartley, Sam Underhill and Anthony Watson. Hartley is set to return in the coming weeks though, as is Chris Robshaw and Jonathan Joseph who have been rehabilitating with their respective clubs.
Related: England Six Nations Squad
Jonathan Sexton has a knee issue which has been plaguing him for a while now but he is expected to be involved for Ireland’s first match against England this weekend.
In the scrum-half position Conor Murray has returned from his injury issues, but his replacements Luke McGrath and Kieran Marmion are both out at the moment. McGrath is set miss the entire tournament after a serious knee injury whereas we expect Marmion to play some part in Ireland’s title defence.
Related: Ireland Six Nations Squad
The big news here is the injury to Taulupe Faletau who once again has broken his arm whilst playing for Bath. He is set to miss the entirety of the 2019 tournament but is expected to be back in time for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
To add to that, Leigh Halfpenny and Ross Moriarty are struggling with concussions. It is unclear how long they will continue to be out for.
Related: Wales Six Nations Squad
Six Nations Fixtures
Six Nations Fixtures: Plus all the latest news,…
Six Nations TV Coverage 2019: BBC and ITV Matches
The Six Nations is nearly upon us, so…
Rugby World Cup Fixtures 2019
Rugby World Cup Fixtures The 2019 Rugby World…
Six Nations Table 2019
Who is leading the way in the Six…
Alivereti Raka, Teddy Thomas, Yoann Maestri, Cedric Gomes Sa and Mathieu Babilot are all injury concerns for Jacques Brunel right now.
Related: France Six Nations Squad
Where to start here. Scotland have been incredibly unlucky regarding injuries heading into this years tournament. Many of their first team players are out; such as John Barclay, Fraser Brown, George Turner, Hamish Watson, David Denton, Richie Gray and Byron McGuigan.
Related: Scotland Six Nations Squad
Two of their biggest stars are out right now; Jake Polledri faces an extended period on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury whilst playing for Gloucester. Whereas the electric Matteo Minozzi is also out.
Related: Italy Six Nations Squad
This post will be updated throughout the Six Nations.
Don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook and Twitter.