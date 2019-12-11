What will each team wear during the 2020 Six Nations tournament? We take a look here.

Six Nations Kits

What will each team wear during the 2020 Six Nations tournament? We have taken a look at each home and away kit below and you may have seen them all before as each of the teams wore them during the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

England

England went for a classic white home strip although the details on the collar and arms caused quite the stir online. The away kit is a red and blue offering.

Ireland

Made by Canterbury, Ireland went for their usual green as their home jersey but went for an outside the box design for their secondary shirt as you can see below.

Wales

“Under Armour, as our official technical partner, have collaborated with our senior international players during a rigorous design and testing process and produced an impressively technically proficient set of kits befitting of the Wales jersey’s status as a national symbol,” said a WRU spokesperson

France

The French will wear jerseys made by Le Coq Sportif.

Scotland

Scotland have kept things relatively simple with their kits in terms of the colours. We did like the tartan detailing on some of the panels though.

Italy

Finally Italy’s kit is designed by Macron and features a blue and white colour way.