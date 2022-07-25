Who has made Jacques Nienaber’s latest squad?

South Africa Rugby Championship Squad 2022

Jacques Nienaber has been able to recall two experienced Springboks to the South Africa squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship.

Rugby World Cup winners Duane Vermeulen (knee) and Frans Steyn (hamstring) missed the recent Test series against Wales due to injury, but the South Africa coach has named the pair in his 41-player squad for the two Tests against New Zealand at the start of August.

Winger Cheslin Kolbe will not be involved, however, having broken his jaw in the Wales series while Aphelele Fassi and Marcell Coetzee have also been omitted from the squad.

Nienaber said: “We will enter the competition with a series win against Wales, which will give us a little confidence, especially after the way we played in the deciding Test against Wales, but back-to-back matches against the All Blacks is a completely different challenge, and we know that they will come here wanting to make amends for losing their last two matches against Ireland.

“The way we perform in those Tests will set the tone for the rest of the competition.”

South Africa Rugby Championship Squad 2022

Forwards

Lood de Jager (Wild Knights)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz)

Thomas du Toit (Sharks)

Joseph Dweba (Stormers)

Rynhardt Elstadt (Toulouse)

Eben Etzebeth (Sharks)

Deon Fourie (Stormers)

Steven Kitshoff (Stormers)

Vincent Koch (Wasps)

Siya Kolisi (Sharks)

Elrigh Louw (Bulls)

Frans Malherbe (Stormers)

Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)

Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks)

Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks)

Salmaan Moerat (Stormers)

Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

Ox Nche (Sharks)

Ruan Nortje (Bulls)

Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92)

Marvin Orie (Stormers)

Evan Roos (Stormers)

Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs)

Duane Vermeulen (Ulster)

Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers)

Backs

Lukhanyo Am (Sharks)

Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls)

Damian de Allende (Wild Knights)

Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles)

Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins)

Warrick Gelant (Racing 92)

Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks)

Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes)

Herschel Jantjies (Stormers)

Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz)

Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks)

Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers)

Frans Steyn (Cheetahs)

Damian Willemse (Stormers)

Grant Williams (Sharks)

South Africa Rugby Championship Fixtures 2022

Sat 6 Aug South Africa v New Zealand (4pm, Mbombela Stadium) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 13 Aug South Africa v New Zealand (4.05pm, Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 27 Aug Australia v South Africa (6.30am, Adelaide Oval) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 3 Sep Australia v South Africa (10.35am, Allianz Stadium, Sydney) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 17 Sep Argentina v South Africa (8.10pm, Estadio Vélez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 24 Aug South Africa v Argentina (4.05pm, Kings Park, Durban) Live on Sky Sports

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.