Six Nations Team of the Weekend: Round Three

Six Nations action returned this weekend after the fallow week. Sam Tremlett picks his team of the weekend once again. What do you think on his selections?

1. Cian Healy (Ireland)

Healy has been battling with Jack McGrath for Ireland’s No 1 jersey, but having got the nod for the match against Wales, Healy scored a try and put in an incredibly physical 65 minutes – the only person to make more ball carries than Healy’s 16 was CJ Stander with 21. It appears Joe Schmidt has quite the selection conundrum when it comes to those two players.

We should also mention England Women’s loosehead Rochelle Clark, who became the fourth most-capped player in Test history (men or women) when coming off the bench to win her 135th cap.

2. Stuart McInally (Scotland)

McInally had the finest game he has ever played in a Scotland jersey in round three. He was accurate at the lineout and a menace at the breakdown, with his turnover in the 78th minute stemming the oncoming English tide brilliantly.

3. Andrew Porter (Ireland)



There were concerns that the inexperienced Porter could be exposed against Wales. An injury to Tadhg Furlong forced the change to Ireland’s front row and while Porter doesn’t have the soft hands of Furlong, he proved a powerful carrier against Wales and held up well at the scrum as Ireland enjoyed 100% success in that set-piece.

4. Grant Gilchrist (Scotland)



The Edinburgh lock backed up his superb performance against France with another impressive display against England. He gives Scotland a hard-carrying option, adds bulk in the tight exchanges – and he was the man following up Huw Jones when the centre broke for his second try so doesn’t have a bad engine either.

5. Devin Toner (Ireland)

Toner controls the Irish lineout with such presence and he was no different against Wales on Saturday. He may not have the range of skills possessed by locks like Maro Itoje or Alun Wyn Jones, but his form warrants recognition.

6. Yacouba Camara (France)

We’ve gone a little off-piste with our back-row selection and picked a couple of players out of position simply because there were such outstanding performances in round three.

Camara kicked things off on Friday night in Marseille with a Man of the Match display against Italy and we’re confident he could put his high work-rate and athleticism to great use at blindside instead of openside.

7. Hamish Watson (Scotland)



The wrecking ball that is Watson was in full destruction mode on Saturday with ball in hand and at the breakdown. Like every good back-rower, Watson is near impossible to move when over the ball and he put that to good effect at Murrayfield to disrupt England’s game.

Ireland’s Dan Leavy and Claire Molloy also deserve mentions for their mightily effective all-action, try-scoring performances in the men’s and women’s bonus-point wins over Wales.

8. John Barclay (Scotland)

We may have picked him out of position here but he has played at No 8 for Scarlets and he deserves a spot after a true captain’s performance in the Calcutta Cup.

It seemed as if he was present at every single breakdown against England and came away with several important turnovers to wrestle the game away from them. He also topped the list of Scotland carriers with 11.

9. Conor Murray (Ireland)

Murray stepped up his game in the face of a resilient Welsh defence. His passes are always on point and they get Ireland on the front foot, which is vital in international rugby. He even took a crunch-time penalty when Johnny Sexton was receiving treatment.

10. Finn Russell (Scotland)

After two games where Russell didn’t play very well, there were some people starting to question his starting role in the team. Well, he answered those questions in emphatic fashion setting up wave after wave of Scottish attack and kicking into space when necessary. His two passes to set up the Sean Maitland try in the first half were particularly skilful.

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ireland)

The young Irish winger scored his first try in the opening minutes of the game suggesting it was going to be an Irish romp. It didn’t turn out that way, with his second try, an interception, proving crucial for Ireland securing the win and maintaining their hopes of a Grand Slam.

12. Mathieu Bastareaud (France)

Returning from his ban, Bastareaud put in a monumental performance. He was involved in everything that was good about the French team, whether it be at the breakdowns getting turnovers or carrying the ball into contact. He also set up the crucial Hugo Bonneval try with a sublime offload and later got himself on the scoresheet by barging over for a try.

13. Huw Jones (Scotland)

This was an extremely tight call between Ireland’s Chris Farrell and Jones for Scotland.

Farrell was fantastic for the entire game against Wales. In attack, he pounded the ball over the gain-line and in defence his tackle on Scott Williams in the 73rd minute was particularly important as it denied Wales a two-on-one situation. Impressively, the absence of Robbie Henshaw was not keenly felt.

Yet Jones gets the nod in our No 13 shirt after a colossal game against England, scoring two tries against Eddie Jones’s team for the second year running. His second try, in particular, was brilliant as he burst through a hole, then dragged Mike Brown and Anthony Watson over the line with him.

14. Danielle Waterman (England Women)

The England Women’s back-line may be packed with young guns this year, but 33-year-old Waterman was the star of the show in a comfortable win over Scotland. Playing on the wing, she was electric with ball in hand, showed outstanding footwork to cross for two tries and picked up the Player of the Match award.

15. Leigh Halfpenny (Wales)

Halfpenny had very few occasions when he could actually attack with ball in hand against Ireland, but he did everything else superbly well. His kicking from the tee was, as ever, world class and his aerial work was rock-solid. He did not drop a high ball and his defence almost certainly stopped two Irish tries from being scored.

