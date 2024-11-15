How to watch England v South Africa: Live stream Saturday’s Autumn International

Watch England v Springboks to see if Steve Borthwick’s men can get their first win of the Autumn Nations Series 2024.

Twickenham hasn’t been the fortress Steve Borthwick would have hoped for this November, as his team have slipped to narrow defeats to both New Zealand and Australia. Now they face a visit from the world champion Springboks, and this guide explains how to watch England v South Africa live streams wherever you are in the world.

England go into this hotly anticipated match having lost four in a row, and Borthwick needs to find a way to turn moments of promise into a match-winning performance. He’s made four changes to the team that started against the Wallabies last weekend, with George Furbank, Jack van Poortvliet, Ollie Sleightholme and Sam Underhill all coming into the XV. His South African counterpart Rassie Erasmus has gone even further, with just three players from last week’s XV (against Scotland) remaining in the starting line-up. The Springboks have so much strength in depth, however, that this is still a first rate visiting side.

This is the first meeting between the sides since last October’s agonisingly tight Rugby World Cup semi-final, so you want to miss a second. Here’s all the information you need to watch England v South Africa live streams on Saturday. You can also check out our profiles of the England and South Africa teams, and if you want to watch any other fixtures this weekend, our guide to watching Autumn Internationals live streams will help you out.

Watch England v South Africa in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is now the home of the Autumn Nations Series in the UK and Ireland. Coverage of England v South Africa starts on TNT Sports 1 at 5.15pm on Saturday afternoon, ahead of the 5.40pm kick-off.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform. Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to watch your usual subscription service from overseas – find out more below. Live stream England v Springboks in the USA Rugby fans in the USA can watch an England v Springboks live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 12.40pm ET/9.40am PT on Saturday. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch an England v South Africa live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch England v South Africa from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation at the weekend? That doesn’t mean you have to miss this hotly anticipated Autumn International encounter. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with the service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch an England v Springboks live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 7.40pm SAST on Saturday evening.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch England v South Africa in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch an England v Springboks live stream ad-free via subscription service Stan Sport. You’ll need to stay up very late or get up very early, though, because the game kicks off at 4.40am AEDT on Sunday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Live stream England v Springboks in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for an England v South Africa live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 2.

Set your alarm clock because kick-off time is 6.40am NZDT on Sunday morning.

