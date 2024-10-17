Who has coached Ireland's men's rugby team in the past? Find out here...

There has been some iconic Ireland rugby coaches throughout the team’s history, including their current boss Andy Farrell.

He has helped the team find another gear and they are now amongst the best teams in the world – currently ranked number one in the world. However, he has not managed to break their Rugby World Cup quarter-final curse. Ireland have never managed to progress beyond the quarter-finals at a men’s tournament.

The foundation Farrell and other coaches before him have laid does give them a good opportunity to achieve more at the next World Cup in 2027. But who else has coached the team? Here’s all you need to know…

Ireland rugby coach: Who has led the team?

Andy Farrell (2019 -)

Andy Farrell took over from Joe Schmidt as head coach in 2019 having been his assistant for three years. Since that point Farrell has taken Ireland to the number one spot in the world and won two Six Nations trophies.

Ireland were tipped as one of the favourites for the 2023 Rugby World Cup because of their form. However, they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by New Zealand.

Farrell has been named as the British and Irish Lions head coach for their 2025 tour of Australia. This means he will step away from his duties with Ireland for a year which will see Simon Easterby become interim head coach in his absence.

Joe Schmidt (2013-2019)

Joe Schmidt unlocked a new level to the Ireland team when he was in charge. As well as winning three Six Nations titles, he also led the team to their first win over New Zealand in 2016. In 2018 Ireland beat the All Blacks again but this time on Irish soil.

The form led many to believe the team could go far in the 2019 Rugby World Cup. However, they lost the New Zealand in the quarter-final. The tournament was Schmidt’s last in charge, he had announced before the competition began that he would step down from the role.

Declan Kidney (2008-2013)

Declan Kidney won one Six Nations tournament with Ireland. The title was a Grand Slam win and it came in 2009. He also had a successful start to the 2011 Rugby World Cup with the team winning every pool game for the first time, including their first World Cup win over a ‘major’ rugby nation in Australia. However, the team lost in the quarter-final.

Over the next few years Ireland were hit with poor results, including a 60-0 loss to New Zealand in 2012.

In 2013 the Irish Rugby Football Union decided to sack Kidney after the team finished fifth in the Six Nations.

Eddie O’Sullivan (2001-2008)

Eddie O’Sullivan had a solid start to his role as Ireland rugby coach with impressive performances in the Six Nations. In 2004 Ireland won their first triple crown for 19 years.

In 2007 his good start in the role saw his contract extended four years. But a downturn in results, including not progressing out of the group stage at the 2007 Rugby World Cup, saw him step down from the job in March 2008.

Warren Gatland (1998-2001)

Warren Gatland took over Ireland in 1998 and while he did improve their performances in the 1999 Five Nations, they failed to progress out of the group stage of the Rugby World Cup that year.

The team continued to improve under Gatland, including recording their first win over France in Paris since 1972, but he was sacked in 2001. It is thought Gatland was blindsided by the decision.

Gatland, of course, went on to be hugely successful with Wales. He has won three Grand Slam trophies and taken them to a fourth place finish at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Brian Ashton (1996-1998)

Brian Ashton was given a six-year contract when he signed on as Ireland coach. However a spate of poor results and disagreements with management meant he stood down after just a year.

He went on to be in charge of England and clubs like Bath.

Murray Kidd (1995-1996)

Murray Kidd was only in charge of Ireland for nine games, losing six of them including a defeat to Italy.

He decided to step down after a meeting with the IRFU, saying: “I am standing down with regret and I offer every best wish to the team.”

Gerry Murphy (1992-1995)

Gerry Murphy had a semi-successful time in charge as Ireland rugby coach. His tenure included home and away wins against England in the Five Nations.

He also led the team in the 1995 Rugby World Cup but the team lost in the quarter-finals.

Ciaran Fitzgerald (1990-1992)

Ciaran Fitzgerald captained Ireland when he was a player and after he retired he became a coach. He worked his way up to be Ireland’s head coach, taking the role in 1990.

He did not win any silverware at the helm but he took the team to the 1991 Rugby World Cup. Ireland were knocked out in the quarter-final stage.

