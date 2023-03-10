In this piece we take a look at ten of the greatest tries ever to be scored during the Rugby World Cup.

10 Greatest Rugby World Cup Tries

As you would expect from the nine previous editions of the Rugby World Cup, some of the greatest tries to ever be scored have taken place during the tournament. From individual pieces of magic, to a collective team effort, we have taken a look at ten of our favourites. Are there any we have missed? Please do not hesitate to let us know through Facebook and Twitter.

In no particular order we start with John Kirwan and the All Blacks.

John Kirwan, New Zealand vs Italy, Group Stage, 1987

We think this takes little explanation considering he took it passed pretty much the entire Italian team to score…

Serge Blanco, France vs Australia, Semi-Finals, 1987

Erratic, flowing, and undeniably brilliant – does a try get any more French than this from Serge Blanco? What made this even more significant was that it was at the end of the match and it ensured France went into the first ever World Cup final.

Jonah Lomu, New Zealand vs England, Semi Finals, 1995

The game that signified the global emergence of one of the greatest to ever play, Jonah Lomu scored four times against England in 1995 and yet it was his bulldozing of Mike Catt that gets our vote. Truly an iconic moment in rugby history let alone the Rugby World Cup.

Joe Rococoko, New Zealand vs South Africa, Quarter-Finals, 2003

Admittedly Joe Rococoko had little to do when he got the ball but any try that is set up by a through the legs pass deserves recognition…

Stephen Jones, Wales vs England, Quarter-Finals, 2003

Shane Williams was an unknown entity going into the Rugby World Cup so Mike Tindall probably didn’t think anything of it when he booted the ball down his throat during the quarter-finals in 2003.

But he probably never made that mistake again as Williams took it past a couple of England players, before off-loading to Gareth Cooper who passed to Gareth Thomas and there was Williams again to juggle and then off-load superbly to Stephen Jones. (the try starts on the video below at 52 seconds)

Christophe Lamaison, France vs New Zealand, Semi-Finals, 1999

Arguably the match that began the terrific rivalry between France and New Zealand, the first try the French scored was by Christoph Lamaison who dotted down after a sublime run by Christophe Dominici.

Of course Lamaison was pivotal to the French sides 43-31 victory in the end thanks to this try and accuracy with the boot.

Yannick Jauzion, France vs New Zealand, Quarter-Finals, 2007

Another piece of brilliance by the French against the All Blacks, eight years later they shocked them again in the knockout stages. This time Damian Traille off-loaded (perhaps controversially) to Frederick Michalak who himself pivoted nicely to off-load to Yannick Jauzion. It proved to be the pivotal try and New Zealand had to wait another four years for World Cup glory.