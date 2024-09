Ireland rugby fixtures: Upcoming matches for the men’s and women’s teams

A guide to all the Irish men and women's fixtures

Ireland rugby fixtures for the next year are all in one place here for the men’s and women’s teams.

Both have an action packed schedule. The men have the autumn internationals to contend with, which includes a rematch of the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand. The All Blacks won that match to keep Ireland’s quarter-final bad luck continuing. Meanwhile, the women have WXV 1 and the Women’s Six Nations.

The women’s team will also be competing in the Rugby World Cup in 2025. Those fixtures will be confirmed in October and Rugby World will add those to this page when they are available.

For other international and club sides, check out our detailed round-up of rugby fixtures around the world, as well as our guides to England, New Zealand rugby fixtures and South Africa rugby fixtures.

IRELAND RUGBY UNION FIXTURES: MEN’S TEAM

Autumn internationals

Friday 8 November 2024

Ireland v New Zealand

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 6.10am AEST (Saturday) / 9.10am NZDT (Saturday) / 4.10pm ET / 1.10pm PT

Friday 15 November 2024

Ireland v Argentina

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 6.10am AEST (Saturday) / 9.10am NZDT (Saturday) / 4.10pm ET / 1.10pm PT

Saturday 23 November 2024

Ireland v Fiji

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEST (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT

Saturday 30 November 2024

Ireland v Australia

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEST (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT

Six Nations

Saturday 1 February 2025

Ireland v England

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 2.45am AEST (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Sunday 9 February

Scotland v Ireland

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 22 February

Wales v Ireland

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT

Saturday 8 March

Ireland v France

Aviva Stadium

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT

Saturday 15 March

Italy v Ireland

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT

IRELAND WOMEN RUGBY UNION FIXTURES

WXV 1

Sunday 29 September 2024

New Zealand v Ireland

BC Place, Vancouver (Canada)

Kick-off: 3.00am BST (Monday) / 4.00am SAST (Monday) / 12.00pm AEST (Monday) / 3.00pm NZDT / 10.00pm ET / 7.00pm PT

Saturday 5 October 2024

Canada v Ireland

Langley Event Centre, Langley (Canada)

Kick-off: 11.45pm BST / 12.35pm SAST / 8.45am AEST (Monday) / 11.45am NZDT (Monday) / 6.45pm ET / 3.45pm PT

Friday 11 October 2024

USA v Ireland

BC Place, Vancouver (Canada)

Kick-off: 8.30pm BST / 9.30pm SAST / 5.30am AEST (Monday) / 8.30am NZDT (Monday) / 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT

Women’s Six Nations

Saturday 22nd March 2025

Ireland v France

Venue: TBC

Kick-off: 1.00pm BST / 2.00pm SAST / 10.00pm AEST / 12.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 8.00am ET / 5.00am ET

Sunday 30th March 2025

Italy v Ireland

Venue: TBC

Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 12th April 2025

Ireland v England

Venue: TBC

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 2.45am AEST (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Sunday 20th April 2025

Wales v Ireland

Venue: TBC

Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 26th April 2025

Scotland v Ireland

Venue: Hive Stadium

Kick-off: 12.15 GMT / 2.15pm SAST / 10/15pm AEST / 1.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 8.15am ET / 5.15am PT

