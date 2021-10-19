Jacques Nienaber has announced his squad for the November fixtures

South Africa Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

Jacques Nienaber has named his squad for South Africa‘s autumn Internationals in November.

Salmaan Moerat has received his first call-up to the senior side and Grant Williams could also win his first cap for South Africa this autumn.

There is bad news for the Springboks, though, as Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Frans Malherbe, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Rynhardt Elstadt are all injured.

South Africa will play three matches against Wales, Scotland and England. It will be the first time South Africa have faced a Six Nations side since the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the last match being the final against England that they won 32-12.

The Springboks also beat Wales at the World Cup and defeated Scotland the last time they met in 2018.

Forwards

(DoB/Club/Position/Test debut/caps)

Lood de Jager (17 Dec 1992/Sale Sharks/Lock/2014 v Wales/53)

Thomas du Toit (5 May 1995/Cell C Sharks/Prop/2018 v Wales/13)

Joseph Dweba (25 Oct 1995/Bordeaux-Bègles/Hooker/2021 v Argentina/1)

Eben Etzebeth (29 Oct 1991/Toulon/Lock/2012 v England/94)

Steven Kitshoff (10 Feb 1992/Stormers/Prop/2016 v Ireland/56)

Vincent Koch (13 Mar 1990/Saracens/Prop/2015 v New Zealand/28)

Siya Kolisi (16 Jun 1991/Cell C Sharks/Back-row/2013 v Scotland/60)

Malcolm Marx (13 Jul 1994/Kubota Spears/Hooker/2016 v New Zealand/43)

Bongi Mbonambi (7 Jan 1991/Stormers/Hooker/2016 v Ireland/45)

Salmaan Moerat (6 Mar 1998/Stormers/Lock)

Franco Mostert (27 Nov 1990/Honda Heat/Lock/2016 v Ireland/48)

Ox Nché (23 Jul 1995/Cell C Sharks/Prop/2018 v Wales/6)

Trevor Nyakane (4 May 1989/Vodacom Bulls/Prop/2013 v Italy/51)

Marvin Orie (15 Feb 1993/Stormers/Lock/2018 v Wales/7)

Kwagga Smith (11 June 1993/Yamaha Júbilo/Back-row/2018 v Wales/16)

Marco van Staden (25 Aug 1995/Leicetser Tigers/Back-row/2018 v Argentina/9)

Duane Vermeulen (3 Jul 1986/Ulster/Back-row/2012 v Australia/58)

Jasper Wiese (21 Oct 1995/Leicester Tigers/Back-row/2021 v Georgia/8)

Backs

Lukhanyo Am (28 Nov 1993/Cell C Sharks/Centre/2017 v Wales/23)

Damian de Allende (25 Nov 1991/Munster/Centre/2014 v Argentina/55)

Aphelele Fassi (23 Jan 1998/Cell C Sharks/Wing/2021 v Georgia/2)

Elton Jantjies (1 Aug 1990/Docomo Red Hurricanes/Fly-half/2012 v Australia/41)

Herschel Jantjies (22 Apr 1996/Stormers/Scrum-half/2019 v Australia/18)

Jesse Kriel (15 Feb 1994/Canon Eagles/Centre/2015 v Australia/48)

Willie le Roux (18 Aug 1989/Toyota Verblitz/Full-back/2013 v Italy/70)

Makazole Mapimpi (26 Jul 1990/Cell C Sharks/Wing/2018 v Wales/22)

Sbu Nkosi (21 Jan 1996/Cell C Sharks/2018 v England/16)

Handré Pollard (11 Mar 1994/Montpellier/Fly-half/2014 v Scotland/57)

Cobus Reinach (7 Feb 1990/Montpellier/Scrum-half/2014 v Australia/18)

Frans Steyn (14 May 1987/Toyota Cheetahs/Centre/2006 v Ireland/71)

Damian Willemse (7 May 1998/Stormers/Fly-half2018 v Argentina/14)

Grant Williams (22 Jul 1996/Cell C Sharks/Scrum-half)

South Africa Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021

Sat 6 November, Wales v South Africa (5.30pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 13 November, Scotland v South Africa (1pm, BT Murrayfield) Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 20 November, England v South Africa (3.15pm, Twickenham) Live on Amazon Prime

