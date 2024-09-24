Scotland's men and women's teams have a busy schedule lined up

Scotland rugby fixtures are looking exciting for fans with both the men and women’s teams fighting for silverware.

It will be the women’s team who look to lift a trophy first in WXV 2. Scotland women will be wanting the silverware and to secure their spot at next year’s 2025 Rugby World Cup, being held in England. After WXV 2, they then have the Women’s Six Nations.

The men’s team, meanwhile, have autumn fixtures to contend with. Their most difficult will arguably come against world champions South Africa. They will then be bidding to win the Six Nations title for the first time.

For other international and club sides, check out our detailed round-up of rugby fixtures around the world, as well as our guides to England, New Zealand rugby fixtures, Ireland and South Africa rugby fixtures.

SCOTLAND RUGBY UNION FIXTURES: MEN’S TEAM

Autumn internationals

Saturday 2 November 2024

Scotland v Fiji

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEST (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 1.40pm ET / 10.40am PT

Sunday 10 November 2024

Scotland v South Africa

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT / 6.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEST (Monday) / 5.10am NZDT (Monday) / 12.10pm ET / 9.10am PT

Saturday 16 November

Scotland v Portugal

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEST (Monday) / 4.10am NZDT (Monday) / 11.10pm ET / 8.10am PT

Saturday 24 November

Scotland v Australia

Murrayfield, Edingburgh

Kick-off: 1.40pm GMT / 3.40pm SAST / 11.40pm AEST / 2.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.40am ET / 6.40am PT

Six Nations

Saturday 1 February 2025

Scotland v Italy

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15pm SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT

Sunday 9 February 2025

Scotland v Ireland

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 22 February 2025

England v Scotland

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Saturday 8 March 2025

Scotland v Wales

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Saturday 15 March 2025

France v Scotland

Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off: 8.00m GMT / 10.00pm SAST / 6.00am AEST (Saturday) / 9.00am NZDT (Saturday) / 4.00pm ET / 1.00pm PT

SCOTLAND WOMEN RUGBY UNION FIXTURES

WXV 2

Saturday 28 September 2024

Italy v Scotland

DHL Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Kick-off: 2.00pm BST / 3.00pm SAST / 11.00pm AEST / 1.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 9,00am ET / 6.00am PT

Saturday 5 October 2024

Japan v Scotland

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Kick-off: 1.00pm BST / 2.00pm SAST / 10.00pm AEST / 12.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 8.00am ET / 5.00am ET

Saturday 12 October 2024

Australia v Scotland

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Women’s Six Nations

Saturday 22 March 2025

Scotland v Wales

Venue TBC

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEST (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Saturday 29 March 2025

France v Scotland

Venue TBC

Kick-off: 1.00pm GMT / 3.00pm SAST / 11.00pm AEST / 2.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.00am ET / 6.00am PT

Sunday 13 April 2025

Scotland v Italy

Venue TBC

Kick-off: 3.00 GMT / 5:00pm SAST / 2.00am AEST (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Monday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 19 April 2025

England v Scotland

Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEST (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Saturday 26 April

Scotland v Ireland

Venue TBC

Kick-off: 12.15 GMT / 2.15pm SAST / 10.15pm AEST / 12.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 8.15am ET / 5.15am PT

