Scotland's men and women's teams have a busy schedule lined up
Scotland rugby fixtures are looking exciting for fans with both the men and women’s teams fighting for silverware.
It will be the women’s team who look to lift a trophy first in WXV 2. Scotland women will be wanting the silverware and to secure their spot at next year’s 2025 Rugby World Cup, being held in England. After WXV 2, they then have the Women’s Six Nations.
The men’s team, meanwhile, have autumn fixtures to contend with. Their most difficult will arguably come against world champions South Africa. They will then be bidding to win the Six Nations title for the first time.
For other international and club sides, check out our detailed round-up of rugby fixtures around the world, as well as our guides to England, New Zealand rugby fixtures, Ireland and South Africa rugby fixtures.
SCOTLAND RUGBY UNION FIXTURES: MEN’S TEAM
Autumn internationals
Saturday 2 November 2024
- Scotland v Fiji
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEST (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 1.40pm ET / 10.40am PT
Sunday 10 November 2024
- Scotland v South Africa
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT / 6.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEST (Monday) / 5.10am NZDT (Monday) / 12.10pm ET / 9.10am PT
Saturday 16 November
- Scotland v Portugal
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEST (Monday) / 4.10am NZDT (Monday) / 11.10pm ET / 8.10am PT
Saturday 24 November
- Scotland v Australia
Murrayfield, Edingburgh
Kick-off: 1.40pm GMT / 3.40pm SAST / 11.40pm AEST / 2.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.40am ET / 6.40am PT
Six Nations
Saturday 1 February 2025
- Scotland v Italy
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15pm SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT
Sunday 9 February 2025
- Scotland v Ireland
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT
Saturday 22 February 2025
- England v Scotland
Twickenham Stadium, London
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT
Saturday 8 March 2025
- Scotland v Wales
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT
Saturday 15 March 2025
- France v Scotland
Stade de France, Paris
Kick-off: 8.00m GMT / 10.00pm SAST / 6.00am AEST (Saturday) / 9.00am NZDT (Saturday) / 4.00pm ET / 1.00pm PT
SCOTLAND WOMEN RUGBY UNION FIXTURES
WXV 2
Saturday 28 September 2024
- Italy v Scotland
DHL Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)
Kick-off: 2.00pm BST / 3.00pm SAST / 11.00pm AEST / 1.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 9,00am ET / 6.00am PT
Saturday 5 October 2024
- Japan v Scotland
Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)
Kick-off: 1.00pm BST / 2.00pm SAST / 10.00pm AEST / 12.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 8.00am ET / 5.00am ET
Saturday 12 October 2024
- Australia v Scotland
Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)
Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT
Women’s Six Nations
Saturday 22 March 2025
- Scotland v Wales
Venue TBC
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEST (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT
Saturday 29 March 2025
- France v Scotland
Venue TBC
Kick-off: 1.00pm GMT / 3.00pm SAST / 11.00pm AEST / 2.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.00am ET / 6.00am PT
Sunday 13 April 2025
- Scotland v Italy
Venue TBC
Kick-off: 3.00 GMT / 5:00pm SAST / 2.00am AEST (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Monday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT
Saturday 19 April 2025
- England v Scotland
Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEST (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT
Saturday 26 April
- Scotland v Ireland
Venue TBC
Kick-off: 12.15 GMT / 2.15pm SAST / 10.15pm AEST / 12.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 8.15am ET / 5.15am PT