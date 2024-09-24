Scotland rugby fixtures: Upcoming matches for the men’s and women’s teams

Sarah Rendell

Scotland's men and women's teams have a busy schedule lined up

Scotland rugby fixtures are looking exciting for fans with both the men and women’s teams fighting for silverware.

It will be the women’s team who look to lift a trophy first in WXV 2. Scotland women will be wanting the silverware and to secure their spot at next year’s 2025 Rugby World Cup, being held in England. After WXV 2, they then have the Women’s Six Nations.

The men’s team, meanwhile, have autumn fixtures to contend with. Their most difficult will arguably come against world champions South Africa. They will then be bidding to win the Six Nations title for the first time.

SCOTLAND RUGBY UNION FIXTURES: MEN’S TEAM

Scotland rugby fixtures

Finn Russell running with the ball (Getty Images)

Autumn internationals

Saturday 2 November 2024

  • Scotland v Fiji
    Murrayfield, Edinburgh
    Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEST (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 1.40pm ET / 10.40am PT

Sunday 10 November 2024

  • Scotland v South Africa
    Murrayfield, Edinburgh
    Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT / 6.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEST (Monday) / 5.10am NZDT (Monday) / 12.10pm ET / 9.10am PT

Saturday 16 November

  • Scotland v Portugal
    Murrayfield, Edinburgh
    Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEST (Monday) / 4.10am NZDT (Monday) / 11.10pm ET / 8.10am PT

Saturday 24 November

  • Scotland v Australia
    Murrayfield, Edingburgh
    Kick-off: 1.40pm GMT / 3.40pm SAST / 11.40pm AEST / 2.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.40am ET / 6.40am PT

Six Nations

Saturday 1 February 2025

  • Scotland v Italy
    Murrayfield, Edinburgh
    Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15pm SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT

Sunday 9 February 2025

  • Scotland v Ireland
    Murrayfield, Edinburgh
    Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 22 February 2025

  • England v Scotland
    Twickenham Stadium, London
    Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Saturday 8 March 2025

  • Scotland v Wales
    Murrayfield, Edinburgh
    Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Saturday 15 March 2025

  • France v Scotland
    Stade de France, Paris
    Kick-off: 8.00m GMT / 10.00pm SAST / 6.00am AEST (Saturday) / 9.00am NZDT (Saturday) / 4.00pm ET / 1.00pm PT

SCOTLAND WOMEN RUGBY UNION FIXTURES

Scotland rugby fixtures

Caity Mattinson passing the ball (Getty Images)

WXV 2

Saturday 28 September 2024

  • Italy v Scotland
    DHL Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)
    Kick-off: 2.00pm BST / 3.00pm SAST / 11.00pm AEST / 1.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 9,00am ET / 6.00am PT

Saturday 5 October 2024

  • Japan v Scotland
    Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)
    Kick-off: 1.00pm BST / 2.00pm SAST / 10.00pm AEST / 12.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 8.00am ET / 5.00am ET

Saturday 12 October 2024

  • Australia v Scotland
    Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)
    Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Women’s Six Nations

Saturday 22 March 2025

  • Scotland v Wales
    Venue TBC
    Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEST (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Saturday 29 March 2025

  • France v Scotland
    Venue TBC
    Kick-off: 1.00pm GMT / 3.00pm SAST / 11.00pm AEST / 2.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.00am ET / 6.00am PT

Sunday 13 April 2025

  • Scotland v Italy
    Venue TBC
    Kick-off: 3.00 GMT /  5:00pm SAST / 2.00am AEST (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Monday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 19 April 2025

  • England v Scotland
    Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester
    Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEST (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Saturday 26 April

  • Scotland v Ireland
    Venue TBC
    Kick-off: 12.15 GMT / 2.15pm SAST / 10.15pm AEST / 12.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 8.15am ET / 5.15am PT
