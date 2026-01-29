Can Steve Borthwick’s men end their long Slam-less streak in 2026?

England fans can head into the 2026 Six Nations feeling more optimistic than they have done in years. Steve Borthwick’s men kick off the tournament on a run of 11 consecutive victories, their most recent defeat coming to Ireland in last season’s championship opener.

No one will be surprised if they extend that sequence with a home victory against struggling Wales on Saturday 5 February, and if England can retain the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield, talk will undoubtedly turn to lifting a first Six Nations trophy since 2020 – and maybe even a Grand Slam.

Nobody at the Allianz Stadium should be taking anything for granted, however. While England top the charts for winning the most titles in the Six Nations era (a record they share with France), they’ve historically struggled to complete a clean sweep.

When did England last win a Six Nations Grand Slam?

Although England have won the Six Nations title a record-equalling seven times — and have a vast player pool envied by most of their rivals – they’ve only won a Six Nations Grand Slam twice.

England last won a Grand Slam in 2016 – an entire decade ago – when Eddie Jones led the side to victory in his first season, having taken charge following England’s dismal 2015 World Cup campaign.

The side’s other Six Nations era Grand Slam came in 2003, when Clive Woodward’s team laid down a marker ahead of their World Cup victory.

In contrast, the Red Roses have won the Grand Slam in seven of the last six seasons – and they only missed out in 2021 because they didn’t play every team in a competition shortened due to Covid-19.

What about the near misses?

There’s no question England have an unfortunate Six Nations habit of blowing the Slam on the final day.

Woodward’s team had four wins from four in both 2000 and 2001 before losses to Scotland and Ireland, respectively, cost them that elusive clean sweep. (They’d also suffered a surprise Grand Slam-costing defeat to Wales in the last Five Nations in 1999.)

Ireland also denied Martin Johnson’s England in 2011, and inflicted the first defeat of the Eddie Jones era in the 2017 Six Nations finale.

None of those final-day defeats lost England a Six Nations title, however. So the most costly near miss undoubtedly came in 2013, when England travelled to Cardiff in prime position to claim just their second Grand Slam in a decade. One famous 30-3 defeat to Wales later and they’d not only missed out on the Slam, but also surrendered the championship to their arch rivals from the other side of the Severn Bridge.

How does England’s Grand Slam record compare to the other nations?

They’re obviously doing better than Scotland and Italy, who are both yet to claim a Six Nations title. But among the Grand Slam winners, England’s pair of clean sweeps leaves them fourth out of four.

Wales (2005, 2008, 2012, 2019) and France (2002, 2004, 2010, 2022) have four Grand Slams apiece, while Ireland (2009, 2018, 2023) have three.

What was England’s Grand Slam record in the old Five Nations championship?

England actually claimed more Grand Slams than any other nation in the amateur era, finishing with 100% records on 11 occasions. Their 13 slams overall is a record, just ahead of the 12 won by Wales.

