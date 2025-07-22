One last chance for the matchday squad to play themselves into contention for Saturday’s second Test.

Watch First Nations & Pasifika XV v British & Irish Lions on Tuesday as the tourists prepare for Saturday’s second Test against the Wallabies.

The Lions’ first ever encounter with a First Nations & Pasifika side is a big one for the players selected. As the last warm-up game of the tour, this Melbourne clash represents a final chance for today’s matchday squad to play themselves into Saturday’s Test team. Many of those who started at the weekend made themselves very difficult to drop, so the pressure levels will be high.

Many of the players in Tuesday’s 23 were late arrivals in Andy Farrell’s British & Irish Lions squad, including captain-for-the-day Owen Farrell. There are also starting spots for wing Darcy Graham, centre Jamie Osborne, scrum-half Ben White, hooker Jamie George and prop Finlay Belham.

Elsewhere in the backs, Blair Kinghorn gets a chance to re-establish himself as first choice full-back after an injury lay-off, while Duhan van der Merwe and Fin Smith get the nod on the wing and at fly-half, respectively.

Up front, Pierre Schoeman starts at loosehead, James Ryan is in the second row, and there’s an exciting back row of Jac Morgan, Josh van der Flier and Henry Pollock. New arrivals Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Tom Clarkson and Gregor Brown, are all on the bench alongside Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell and Marcus Smith (all of whom featured against the Wallabies), and Garry Ringrose (returning to the field after completing post-concussion return-to-play protocols).

36-year-old Kurtley Beale, who played in all three Tests for the Wallabies in 2013, captains the First Nations & Pasifika side, many of whom have already faced the Lions on this tour. World Cup-winning Wallaby Totaui Kefu coaches the side.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch First Nations & Pasifika v Lions live streams on Tuesday, whether you’re looking to follow the game on TV or online.

FREE First Nations & Pasifika XV v Lions live streams in the US

This a good time to be a rugby fan in the US because all of the British & Irish Lions’ warm-up matches are available for FREE via World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV service. Watch a First Nations & Pasifika XV v British & Irish Lions live stream from 6.00am ET/3.00am PT on Tuesday morning.

You’ll need to pay to watch the Lions’ remaining Test matches against the Wallabies, however, as they’ll be available on CBS and subscription service Paramount+.

Travelling overseas on Tuesday? You’ll still be able to watch your usual TV services if you take a quality VPN with you. More details below…

Watch First Nations & Pasifika XV v Lions from anywhere

If you’re outside your usual country on a work trip or a vacation on Tuesday, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on this Lions clash.

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can help you avoid the geo-restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from watching your usual streaming services as you would back home. This is because a VPN has the handy ability to change your IP address, making your smartphone, tablet or laptop appear to be in any country in the world. Good VPNs also bring the added benefit of improving your internet security when you’re online.

The tech experts at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and right now they reckon NordVPN is the one worth shouting about.

Watch the Lions on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland

Sky Sports has the rights to every match of this year’s Lions tour for fans in the UK or Ireland.

You can watch a First Nations & Pasifika XV live stream on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. Coverage starts at 10.00am BST ahead of the 11.00am kick-off.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the game on iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox and the Sky Go app for desktop. Find out more on the Sky website.

Now Sports offers daily and monthly memberships for anyone who’d prefer to avoid signing up for longer contracts.

You can also watch the First Nations & Pasifika XV v Lions highlights on S4C – and streaming services S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer – from 8.00pm BST on Tuesday evening (Welsh-language commentary only).

First Nations & Pasifika XV v Lions live streams in Australia

While the remaining Lions Tests against the Wallabies are available for free on Nine and the 9Now streaming platform, you need to head to subscription service Stan Sport for this First Nations & Pasifika XV v Lions clash. You can live stream the match (without ads) on the platform, along with every other game of the Lions’ 2025 tour. Stan Sport costs $15/month on top of your usual Stan plan.

The match kicks off in Melbourne at 8.00pm AEST on Tuesday evening.

Watch First Nations & Pasifika XV v Lions in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand need to head for subscription broadcaster Sky Sport NZ. The First Nations & Pasifika XV v Lions live stream gets underway at 10.00pm NZST on Tuesday night.

A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

Follow the Lions in South Africa

You can watch First Nations & Pasifika XV v British & Irish Lions on SuperSport in South Africa from midday (SAST) on Tuesday.

There are various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

