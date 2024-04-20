Live stream England v Ireland: How to watch today’s Women’s Six Nations 2024 game

How to watch an England v Ireland live stream with the Red Roses out to maintain their 100% record in this year's championship.

The Red Roses have collected maximum points from their first three matches as they bid to make it six Women’s Six Nations titles in a row. The Irish are unlikely to give the champions an easy ride at Twickenham this afternoon, however, and this article explains how to watch an England v Ireland live stream today – including options to watch for free in the UK.

UK residents can tune in for free on BBC iPlayer, but don’t worry if you’re away from home this weekend – British fans can use a VPN to watch England v Ireland for free from abroad.

England head coach John Mitchell has made two changes to the starting line-up. Captain Marlie Packer returning at openside, with Zoe Aldcroft shifting from flanker to second row, while Lark Atkin-Davies comes back into the side at hooker. Abbie Ward and the suspended Amy Cokayne miss out. Ireland have brought second row Hannah O’Connor and centre Aoife Dalton into the side, replacing Sam Monaghan and Enya Breen, respectively.

For viewing options to watch an England v Ireland live stream from overseas, check out our guide to watching the Women’s Six Nations Championship from anywhere.

Can I watch an England v Ireland live stream for free?

If you live in the UK, then you’ll be pleased to know the answer is yes. Every match of the Women’s Six Nations 2024 is available FOR FREE on the BBC iPlayer streaming service, including an England v Ireland live stream. The match will also be broadcast live on BBC Two, and the BBC Sport website and app.

If you live in Ireland you can watch the match on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

What if I’m outside the UK today?

If you’re a UK resident abroad on holiday or for work this afternoon, you can still watch an England v Ireland live stream.

Geo-blocking restrictions mean you won’t be able to access your usual BBC iPlayer service from abroad, but this doesn’t have to prevent you from watching the game. By using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network – a smart, legal piece of software that allows you to change your IP address – you can make your computer appear to be back home. In other words, you’ll be able watch your usual streaming services as if you were sitting on your sofa in front of the TV.

The experts at TechRadar are big fans of ExpressVPN. Not only is it easy to use, it also provides excellent online privacy, while allowing you to watch on several devices at once. And as if that wasn’t enough, it currently offers three months extra for free when you sign up, and a 30-day money back guarantee. Don’t forget, though, that Brits will still need a valid UK TV Licence to watch their usual England v Ireland live stream from abroad.

What time can I watch an England v Ireland live stream?

The match kicks off at London’s Twickenham Stadium at 2:15pm BST on Saturday 20 April. UK coverage on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer gets underway at 1:45pm. Irish coverage on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player starts at 1:30pm.

