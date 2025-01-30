All the details on broadcasters and streams for the first match in the 2025 Six Nations

Watch France v Wales as the 2025 Six Nations kicks off with a bang in Paris on Friday night, with all the details here on TV broadcasts and live streams.

France are the Six Nations favourites in the eyes of many and they host a Wales side that enters the tournament on the back of a dreadful run of form.

France v Wales kicks off at 9.15pm CET / 8.15pm GMT on Friday and is available to watch for free in many countries, including the UK and France itself. Read on for RugbyWorld’s complete guide on how to watch France v Wales online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Key information

– France v Wales date: Friday, January 31, 2025

– France v Wales kick-off time: 9.15pm local (CET) / 8.15pm GMT / 3.15pm ET / 5.15pm SAST / 7.15am AEDT

– France v Wales venue: Stade de France, Paris, France

– France v Wales on TV: ITV1, Virgin Media One, France 3

– France v Wales streams: ITVX (free), Virgin Media Play (free), FranceTV (free)

How to watch France v Wales in the UK – Six Nations free live stream

Fans in the UK can watch Wales against France on Friday in the first game of 2025 Six Nations on ITV1 and ITVX.

Six Nations TV coverage in the UK is split between the BBC and ITV. Wales’ visit to France will be shown on free-to-air terrestrial television on ITV1, and online on ITV’s streaming platform, ITVX. You need to register to use ITVX but it’s free to use, although you still need to have a valid TV licence to watch live TV online.

Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT ahead of the 8.15pm GMT kick-off.

How to watch France v Wales from abroad

What if you’re away from home when France v Wales is on? Most streaming services are geo-restricted, so if you’re outside your home country you’ll probably find your access is blocked, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss the game. A simple solution is out there in the form of a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – is a piece of software that lets you alter your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in a different country. That means you can unblock any geo-restricted feeds and enjoy your usual coverage from anywhere in the world. VPN’s are great for watching rugby on the move and theyre great for your internet security and privacy – so it’s a win-win.

Our expert office-mates at TechRadar, who have tested hundreds of VPNs, reckon the best is NordVPN, which handily comes with a huge discount just in time for the Six Nations.

How to watch France v Wales in Ireland

As in the UK, fans in Ireland can watch France v Wales in the Six Nations opener for free, along with every other game.

With the rights split between RTÉ and Virgin Media, this one goes out on Virgin Media One. Virgin Media One is available on free terrestrial television in Ireland. You can also stream France v Wales online with Virgin Media Play, which is available as a streaming app or simply an in-browser player with no sign-up required.

Coverage starts at 7.30pm ahead of the 8.15pm kick-off.

How to watch France v Wales in France

In France, all Six Nations games are free to watch with public broadcaster France Télévisions, including France v Wales on Friday January 31. The game will go out live on television on France 2, with a France v Wales live stream on the FranceTV platform, which is also free to use.

Coverage starts at 8.40pm CET ahead of the 9.15pm CET kick-off.

France v Wales: Other global streams

USA: Fans in the USA van watch Wales v France on Peacock. The NBC streaming platform costs $7.99 a month.

Australia: Stan Sport will show France v Wales in Australia. Plans start from $12 a month.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, Wales v France is on Sky Sport. A streaming sub costs $49.99 a month.

South Africa: Supersport is, as ever, the place to go for fans in South Africa to watch Wales v France.

Italy: Fans in Italy don’t get Wales v France for free but it is available on Sky Sports Italia.

For a full list of global broadcasters, check out our full guide on how to watch Six Nations 2025.

