The Wallabies go up against the Welsh in Tokyo in a match that is likely to decide who tops Pool D
2019 Rugby World Cup: Australia v Wales
Head-to-head
Played – 42
Australia wins – 30
Wales wins – 11
Draws – 1
Most recent meeting – Wales 9-6 Australia (10 November 2018)
Wales managed to beat Australia for the first time since 2008 at the tail end of last year thanks to a last-ditch penalty kicked by Dan Biggar.
Did You Know?
- Adam Ashley-Cooper is playing in his fourth Rugby World Cup, becoming only the second Wallaby to do so after George Gregan. This will be his 18th RWC match, the most by any player at RWC 2019 and just two behind Gregan’s record.
- Alun Wyn Jones will become Wales’ all-time record caps holder when making his 130th Test appearance for Wales.
The Teams
Australia: Dane Haylett-Petty; Adam Ashley-Cooper, James O’Connor, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete; Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Tolu Latu, Allan Alaalatoa, Izack Rodda, Rory Arnold, David Pocock, Michael Hooper (captain), Isi Naisarani.
Replacements: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Sekope Kepu, Adam Coleman, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Nicholas White, Matt To’omua, Kurtley Beale.
Wales: Liam Williams; George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tom Francis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi.
Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lewis, Aaron Shingler, Ross Moriarty, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin.
Key Players
Australia – Will Genia
The four changes to the starting XV come in the backs – Will Genia and Bernard Foley at half-back and Adam Ashley-Coooper and Dane Haylett-Petty in the back three, which is without the banned Reece Hodge. Genia brought more pace to the Wallabies’ game when he arrived against Fiji last weekend and he will be charged with ensuring Australia start fast and stay fast throughout the 80 minutes to break the famed Welsh defence. Plus, his game management and kicking game will be important.
Wales – Josh Navidi
Warren Gatland has selected the same starting XV that beat Georgia last Monday, which means Josh Navidi remains at No 8 ahead of Ross Moriarty. The Cardiff Blues back-rower does not bring the same ball-carrying power as Moriarty but his incredible work-rate means he gets through a lot of work defensively – tackle-wise and at the breakdown – and that will be crucial in preventing the Wallabies from getting any momentum with ball in hand.
How to watch
This match on Sunday 29 September in Tokyo kicks off at 8.45am UK & Ireland time. It is live on ITV (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland), or you can listen to radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.
