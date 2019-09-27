2019 Rugby World Cup: Australia v Wales

Expand Rugby World Cup Groups

Key Players

Australia – Will Genia



The four changes to the starting XV come in the backs – Will Genia and Bernard Foley at half-back and Adam Ashley-Coooper and Dane Haylett-Petty in the back three, which is without the banned Reece Hodge. Genia brought more pace to the Wallabies’ game when he arrived against Fiji last weekend and he will be charged with ensuring Australia start fast and stay fast throughout the 80 minutes to break the famed Welsh defence. Plus, his game management and kicking game will be important.

Wales – Josh Navidi



Warren Gatland has selected the same starting XV that beat Georgia last Monday, which means Josh Navidi remains at No 8 ahead of Ross Moriarty. The Cardiff Blues back-rower does not bring the same ball-carrying power as Moriarty but his incredible work-rate means he gets through a lot of work defensively – tackle-wise and at the breakdown – and that will be crucial in preventing the Wallabies from getting any momentum with ball in hand.

How to watch This match on Sunday 29 September in Tokyo kicks off at 8.45am UK & Ireland time. It is live on ITV (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland), or you can listen to radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

