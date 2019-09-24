All you need to know about this Pool D match between Fiji and Uruguay
2019 Rugby World Cup: Fiji v Uruguay
Head-to-head
Played – 3
Fiji wins – 3
Uruguay wins – 0
Most recent meeting – Fiji 68-7 Uruguay (17 November 2018)
Thanks to their pace, power and athleticism, Fiji scored ten tries to demolish the South American side at the tail-end of last year.
Did You Know?
- This match is being played at the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium and there will be a minute’s silence before kick-off to remember those who lost their lives in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
- With an average age of 26 years and 79 days, Uruguay have the youngest squad at this year’s Rugby World Cup.
- Fiji have selected just three players in their starting XV who also started against Australia at the weekend – Dominiko Waqaniburotu, Leone Nakarawa, and Semi Radradra.
The Coaches
Fiji – John McKee
“We are coming off a short turnaround and it’s their first game, so they will have been targeting us. For our players, it has been important to focus on this game. We did play in Kamaishi in the Pacific Nations Cup, so the boys have settled in very quickly.”
Uruguay – Oscar Duran (assistant)
“(We plan) to give it our all on the pitch, to stick to our game plan and try to control the game in all areas against an opponent who needs the win as much as we do. If ever I have been certain of anything it is this team’s and its staff’s firm intention to do our very best on Wednesday, as well as afterwards.”
The Teams
Fiji: Alivereti Veitokani; Filipo Nakosi, Semi Radradra, Jale Vatubua, Vereniki Goneva; Josh Matavesi, Henry Seniloli; Eroni Mawi, Mesulame Dolokoto, Manasa Saulo, Tevita Ratuva, Api Ratuniyarawa, Dominiko Waqaniburotu (captain), Mosese Voka, Leone Nakarawa.
Replacements: Tuvere Vugakoto, Campese Ma’afu, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Tevita Cavubati, Samuel Matavesi, Nikola Matawalu, Ben Volavola, Levani Botia.
Uruguay: Gaston Mieres; Nicolas Freitas, Juan Manuel Cat, Andres Vilaseca, Rodrigo Silva; Felipe Berchesi, Santiago Arata; Mateo Sanguinetti, German Kessler, Diego Arbelo, Ignacio Dotti, Manuel Leindekar, Juan Manuel Gaminara (captain), Santiago Civetta, Manuel Diana.
Replacements: Guillermo Pujadas, Facundo Gattas, Juan Pedro Rombys, Franco Lamanna, Juan Diego Ormaechea, Agustin Ormaechea, Felipe Etcheverry, Tomas Inciarte.
Fiji – Semi Radradra
Semi Radradra demonstrated just how dangerous an attacker he is against Australia on Saturday and has been moved closer to the action, from wing to centre, for this game against Uruguay. Expect to see him use his deceptive power to slice through midfield and use his deft hands to offload to team-mates. He should link well with Leone Nakarawa, the lock picked at No 8 for this match.
Uruguay – Juan Manuel Gaminara
Nicknamed ‘Garrafa’ – gas carafe – captain Juan Manuel Gaminara is all energy in a small frame and at flanker he is a constant menace to opponents. He is also a clever skipper who has a feel for the game and knows when to change tactics.
How to watch
This match on Wednesday 25 September kicks off at 6.15am UK & Ireland time. It is live on ITV4 (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland), or you can listen to radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.
