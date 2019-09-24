All you need to know about this Pool D match between Fiji and Uruguay

2019 Rugby World Cup: Fiji v Uruguay

Head-to-head

Played – 3

Fiji wins – 3

Uruguay wins – 0

Most recent meeting – Fiji 68-7 Uruguay (17 November 2018)

Thanks to their pace, power and athleticism, Fiji scored ten tries to demolish the South American side at the tail-end of last year.

Did You Know?

This match is being played at the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium and there will be a minute’s silence before kick-off to remember those who lost their lives in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

With an average age of 26 years and 79 days, Uruguay have the youngest squad at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Fiji have selected just three players in their starting XV who also started against Australia at the weekend – Dominiko Waqaniburotu, Leone Nakarawa, and Semi Radradra.

Related: Rugby World Cup Fixtures

The Coaches

Fiji – John McKee

“We are coming off a short turnaround and it’s their first game, so they will have been targeting us. For our players, it has been important to focus on this game. We did play in Kamaishi in the Pacific Nations Cup, so the boys have settled in very quickly.”

Uruguay – Oscar Duran (assistant)

“(We plan) to give it our all on the pitch, to stick to our game plan and try to control the game in all areas against an opponent who needs the win as much as we do. If ever I have been certain of anything it is this team’s and its staff’s firm intention to do our very best on Wednesday, as well as afterwards.”

Related: Rugby World Cup TV Coverage

The Teams

Fiji: Alivereti Veitokani; Filipo Nakosi, Semi Radradra, Jale Vatubua, Vereniki Goneva; Josh Matavesi, Henry Seniloli; Eroni Mawi, Mesulame Dolokoto, Manasa Saulo, Tevita Ratuva, Api Ratuniyarawa, Dominiko Waqaniburotu (captain), Mosese Voka, Leone Nakarawa.

Replacements: Tuvere Vugakoto, Campese Ma’afu, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Tevita Cavubati, Samuel Matavesi, Nikola Matawalu, Ben Volavola, Levani Botia.

Uruguay: Gaston Mieres; Nicolas Freitas, Juan Manuel Cat, Andres Vilaseca, Rodrigo Silva; Felipe Berchesi, Santiago Arata; Mateo Sanguinetti, German Kessler, Diego Arbelo, Ignacio Dotti, Manuel Leindekar, Juan Manuel Gaminara (captain), Santiago Civetta, Manuel Diana.

Replacements: Guillermo Pujadas, Facundo Gattas, Juan Pedro Rombys, Franco Lamanna, Juan Diego Ormaechea, Agustin Ormaechea, Felipe Etcheverry, Tomas Inciarte.

RELATED RUGBY WORLD CUP CONTENT