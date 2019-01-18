Uruguay Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

A sporadic qualifier for the tournament, Uruguay qualified for their second tournament in a row in 2019.

Uruguay are a welcome, semi-regular addition to the Rugby World Cup. They tend to allow bigger teams to score plenty of tries, but qualification wins against Canada were exciting.

How They Qualified

Ranked as the highest South American side excluding Argentina, Uruguay qualified for the 2019 tournament after beating Canada in a two match playoff. The aggregate score was 70-60.

Key Players

Many hope evergreen and uber-competitive lock Rodrigo Capó Ortega, 37, will see it in his heart to play at the World Cup. Half-backs Agustín Ormaechea and Felipe Berchesi are worth watching.

The Coach – Esteban Meneses

Argentine coach Esteban Meneses joined in 2015. Recommended by ex-Pumas coach Daniel Hourcade, he has coached some top clubs in Argentina.

Major Work-ons

Just being competitive is the principal aim in such company. With a squad of largely home-based players, Uruguay can be overwhelmed. Plenty of hard work will be going in.

Uruguay Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

We will update this section with who Uruguay will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.

Uruguay Rugby World Cup Group

Uruguay are in Group D alongside Australia, Wales, Fiji and Georgia.

Uruguay Rugby World Cup Fixtures