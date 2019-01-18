A side with incredible talent, Fiji could give Australia and Wales some problems.

Fiji Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

It would take incredible good fortune for Fiji to be contenders at the Rugby World Cup but they can cause an upset or two. They can easily win over neutrals in the crowd as well.

How They Qualified

Fiji qualified for the tournament by winning the Pacific Tri-Nations.

Key Players

Nemani Nadolo is a monstrous presence on the wing and impressive lock Leone Nakarawa is possibly the best offloader on the planet. Oh yeah, then there’s Semi Radradra, Peceli Yato, Niki Goneva… you get the idea.

The Coach – John McKee

McKee has been with Fiji since 2014. He has spoken at length about the challenges of assembling a consistent squad but there is some scary talent around. He’s overseen wins over Italy, Scotland and Georgia in Suva, and Canada in Narbonne.

Major Work-ons

In their recent defeat to Tonga, defensive pressure meant Fiji could not run out of trouble. They need a plan B and passing accuracy.

Fiji Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

Fiji Rugby World Cup Group

Fiji are in Group D with Australia, Wales, Georgia and Uruguay.

Fiji Rugby World Cup Fixtures