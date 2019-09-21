Familiar foes do battle in this Pool A clash in Yokohama – here's all you need to know
2019 Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Scotland
Head-to-head
Played – 135
Ireland wins – 63
Scotland wins – 67
Draws – 5
Most recent meeting – Ireland 22-13 Scotland (9 February 2019)
Ireland proved just too clinical with the ball in hand as Conor Murray, Jacob Stockdale and Keith Earls all scored tries. The Earls try proved the most important as it halted Scottish momentum.
Did You Know?
- Ireland made only 15 offloads during the 2019 Six Nations – fewer than any other side and a quarter of France’s tally (59).
- Scotland scored six tries in the 2019 Calcutta Cup – the first Test side to do that v England at Twickenham.
The Coaches
Ireland Coach – Joe Schmidt
“One thing I will be really confident of is that we will be tough to beat. I don’t think there’s a huge amount between the two teams. It’s maybe whoever does get that bounce of the ball and can be just a little bit more efficient than the other. That may just tip the balance.”
Scotland Coach – Gregor Townsend
“We have to take our opportunities and limit the opportunities that Ireland get. They have shown over the last two or three years that they do take opportunities. They get into the opposition 22 and they come away with points.
“We have to win all the big moments. We have to win every moment in the game, whether it is a ruck clearance, a tackle, an execution of a pass. I believe in this team as individuals and we believe we will create opportunities. On Sunday it is about taking them.”
The Teams
Ireland: Jordan Larmour; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (captain), Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh Van der Flier, CJ Stander.
Replacements: Niall Scannell, David Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Jack Carty, Chris Farrell.
Scotland: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Duncan Taylor, Sam Johnson, Sean Maitland; Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw; Allan Dell, Stuart McInally (captain), Willem Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, John Barclay, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson.
Replacements: Fraser Brown, Gordon Reid, Simon Berghan, Scott Cummings, Blade Thomson, Ali Price, Chris Harris, Darcy Graham.
Key Players
Ireland – Johnny Sexton
It’s hardly a surprise but it has to be Johnny Sexton, the current World Player of the Year who has spent much of 2019 toiling to hit his usual standard. The fly-half is the heartbeat of everything, the standard-bearer, the nous and the inspiration. If Sexton delivers, Ireland tend to deliver. Remember that it was his long-range drop-goal in Paris that set Ireland on the path to a famous Grand Slam last year. People are saying prayers that he gets to Japan in the best of order.
Scotland – Finn Russell
No prizes for originality: Finn Russell. His sublime range of passing, marvellous vision and his glorious unpredictability is central to the way Gregor Townsend wants his team to play. Nobody else in blue can do what he does at ten. Few tens in the world can do what he does – at his best. That’s always the caveat with Scotland. If they produce their best they can be really something in Japan. If.
How to watch
This match kicks off at 8.45am UK & Ireland time. It is live on ITV (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland), or you can listen to radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.
