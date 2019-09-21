Familiar foes do battle in this Pool A clash in Yokohama – here's all you need to know

2019 Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Scotland

Head-to-head

Played – 135

Ireland wins – 63

Scotland wins – 67

Draws – 5

Most recent meeting – Ireland 22-13 Scotland (9 February 2019)

Ireland proved just too clinical with the ball in hand as Conor Murray, Jacob Stockdale and Keith Earls all scored tries. The Earls try proved the most important as it halted Scottish momentum.

Did You Know?

Ireland made only 15 offloads during the 2019 Six Nations – fewer than any other side and a quarter of France’s tally (59).

Scotland scored six tries in the 2019 Calcutta Cup – the first Test side to do that v England at Twickenham.

The Coaches

Ireland Coach – Joe Schmidt

“One thing I will be really confident of is that we will be tough to beat. I don’t think there’s a huge amount between the two teams. It’s maybe whoever does get that bounce of the ball and can be just a little bit more efficient than the other. That may just tip the balance.”

Scotland Coach – Gregor Townsend

“We have to take our opportunities and limit the opportunities that Ireland get. They have shown over the last two or three years that they do take opportunities. They get into the opposition 22 and they come away with points.

“We have to win all the big moments. We have to win every moment in the game, whether it is a ruck clearance, a tackle, an execution of a pass. I believe in this team as individuals and we believe we will create opportunities. On Sunday it is about taking them.”

The Teams

Ireland: Jordan Larmour; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (captain), Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh Van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, David Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Jack Carty, Chris Farrell.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Duncan Taylor, Sam Johnson, Sean Maitland; Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw; Allan Dell, Stuart McInally (captain), Willem Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, John Barclay, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Gordon Reid, Simon Berghan, Scott Cummings, Blade Thomson, Ali Price, Chris Harris, Darcy Graham.

