2019 Rugby World Cup: Italy v Namibia

Head-to-head

Played – 3

Italy wins – 1

Namibia wins – 2

Most recent meeting – Italy 49-24 Namibia (23 June 2001)

It’s nearly two decades since these sides last met. In cloudy conditions in Windhoek, Italy dominated possession and scored seven tries, all of which were converted by stand out fly-half Francesco Mazzariol.

Did You Know?

Sergio Parisse becomes only the third player to play at five Rugby World Cups – after Brian Lima (Samoa, 1991-2007) and Mauro Bergamasco (Italy, 1999-2015).

Namibia’s average losing points margin at RWC 2015 was 26 points – their best performance to date. Their previous best figure was 45, set at France 2007.

The Coaches

Italy Coach – Conor O’Shea

“We need to show our true level, our true ability and try our best to meet our ambitions. That starts against Namibia, and then against Canada, before we meet South Africa and New Zealand.”

Namibia Defence Coach – Dale McIntosh



“Through adversity you grow, you become stronger. People don’t understand where these people have been but they’ve driven through the fog because they’ve earned the right to be here.

“Will we stop being the whipping boys? Yeah, because we’re all fed up of hearing that. But more importantly, it’s not about winning and losing. It’s about the process. If Italy beat us by 90 points I won’t be disappointed as long as the boys give it their all.”

The Teams

Italy: Jayden Hayward; Mattia Bellini, Tommaso Benvenuti, Luca Morisi, Edoardo Padovani; Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebaldi; Nicola Quaglio, Luca Bigi, Tiziano Pasquali, Alessandro Zanni, Federico Ruzza, Braam Steyn, Maxime Mbanda, Sergio Parisse (captain).

Replacements: Oliviero Fabiani, Simone Ferrari, Marco Riccioni, Dean Budd, Jake Polledri, Guglielmo Palazzani, Carlo Canna, Matteo Minozzi.

Namibia: Johan Tromp; Chad Plato, Justin Newman, Darryl De La Harpe, JC Greyling; Cliven Loubser, Damian Stevens; Andre Rademeyer, Torsten George Van Jaarsveld, Johannes Coetzee, PJ Van Lill, Tjiuee Uanivi (captain), Rohan Kitshoff, Wian Conradie, Janco Venter.

Replacements: Louis van der Westhuizen, AJ De Klerk, Nelius Theron, Johan Retief, Max Katjijeko, Eugene Jantjies, Helarius Axasman Kisting, Lesley Klim.

