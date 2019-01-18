Italy Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

In a tough group, not a lot is expected of Italy in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

There’s more chance of them knocking down the Colosseum than winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Five wins and 24 defeats since RWC 2015 show the size of Italy’s task.

How They Qualified

Italy were one of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.

Key Players

No 8 Sergio Parisse is their long-term talisman but, at 35, there’s not much juice left in the tank. Matteo Minozzi embodies the brio of the younger brigade.

The Coach – Conor O’Shea

The Irishman swapped Quins for the Azzurri in 2016 and has spent much of his reign deflecting criticism of the Six Nations wooden spoonists.

Major Work-ons

Keeping possession has been a thorn in their side, leading to early fatigue as they rack up the tackles. Poor finishing is another weakness but accuracy should improve as a youthful team gains Test experience.

Italy Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

We will update this section with who Italy will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.

Italy Rugby World Cup Group

Italy are in Group B with New Zealand, South Africa, Namibia and Canada.

Italy Rugby World Cup Fixtures