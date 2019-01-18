Italy Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

In a tough group, not a lot is expected of Italy in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Italy Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

There’s more chance of them knocking down the Colosseum than winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Five wins and 24 defeats since RWC 2015 show the size of Italy’s task.

How They Qualified

Italy were one of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.

Key Players

No 8 Sergio Parisse is their long-term talisman but, at 35, there’s not much juice left in the tank. Matteo Minozzi embodies the brio of the younger brigade.

Live wire: Matteo Minozzi is the best of a new brigade of Italian rugby players (Getty Images)

The Coach – Conor O’Shea

The Irishman swapped Quins for the Azzurri in 2016 and has spent much of his reign deflecting criticism of the Six Nations wooden spoonists.

Criticised: Conor O’Shea has spent much of his time deflecting it away (Getty Images)

Major Work-ons

Keeping possession has been a thorn in their side, leading to early fatigue as they rack up the tackles. Poor finishing is another weakness but accuracy should improve as a youthful team gains Test experience.

Italy Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

We will update this section with who Italy will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.

Italy Rugby World Cup Group

Italy are in Group B with New Zealand, South Africa, Namibia and Canada.

Italy Rugby World Cup Fixtures

One sided: Italy and the All Blacks are in the same group, and last played each other in 2016 (Getty Images)

Italy Rugby World Cup Squad

We will update this section when the official squad is announced

Previous World Cup Results and Record

Italy’s Rugby World Cup Record: P28 W11 D0 L17

  • 1987 Pool stages
  • 1991 Pool stages
  • 1995 Pool stages
  • 1999 Pool stages
  • 2003 Pool stages
  • 2007 Pool stages
  • 2011 Pool stages
  • 2015 Pool stages

