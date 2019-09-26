Hosts Japan face the Irish in their second Group A game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup

2019 Rugby World Cup: Japan v Ireland

Head-to-head

Played – 7

Japan wins – 0

Ireland wins – 7

Most recent meeting – Japan 13-35 Ireland (24 June 2017)

The two countries played a two-Test series in the summer of 2017, which Ireland won comfortably despite having a lot of first-choice players on the Lions tour. In this second Test in Tokyo, they outscored Japan five tries to two, with Garry Ringrose, Josh van der Flier and Rhys Ruddock – all involved in the 23 for this World Cup fixture – crossing.

Did You Know?

Japan lock Luke Thompson, at 38 is the oldest player at the 2019 World Cup.

Ireland wing Keith Earls, who will make his first appearance at RWC 2019 against Japan, holds the Ireland record for World Cup tries with eight.

Related: Rugby World Cup Fixtures

The Coaches

Japan Coach – Jamie Joseph

“The players will need to play the best game of their lives; that’s what they’ll need to be successful on Saturday.”

Ireland Coach – Andy Farrell (assistant)



“They’ll throw the kitchen sink at us. They love to play (with) ball in hand, keep the ball off the floor and play a wide, wide game at times. But at the same time they’ve got the power in the middle of the field for an offloading game.

“Just like Scotland, Japan like to take a few risks. I’ve absolutely no doubt they will have something up their sleeve, so they’ll spring a bit of a surprise.”

Related: Rugby World Cup TV Coverage

The Teams

Japan: Ryohei Yamanaka; Kotaro Matsushima, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, William Tupou; Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Jiwon Koo, Luke Thompson, James Moore, Kazuki Himeno, Pieter Labuschagne (captain), Amanaki Lelei Mafi.

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Isileli Nakajima, Asaeli Ai Valu, Wimpie van der Walt, Michael Leitch, Fumiaki Tanaka, Rikiya Matsuda, Lomano Lava Lemeki.

Ireland: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Chris Farrell, Jacob Stockdale; Jack Carty, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (captain), Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh Van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, David Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.

RELATED RUGBY WORLD CUP CONTENT