Hosts Japan face the Irish in their second Group A game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup
2019 Rugby World Cup: Japan v Ireland
Head-to-head
Played – 7
Japan wins – 0
Ireland wins – 7
Most recent meeting – Japan 13-35 Ireland (24 June 2017)
The two countries played a two-Test series in the summer of 2017, which Ireland won comfortably despite having a lot of first-choice players on the Lions tour. In this second Test in Tokyo, they outscored Japan five tries to two, with Garry Ringrose, Josh van der Flier and Rhys Ruddock – all involved in the 23 for this World Cup fixture – crossing.
Did You Know?
- Japan lock Luke Thompson, at 38 is the oldest player at the 2019 World Cup.
- Ireland wing Keith Earls, who will make his first appearance at RWC 2019 against Japan, holds the Ireland record for World Cup tries with eight.
The Coaches
Japan Coach – Jamie Joseph
“The players will need to play the best game of their lives; that’s what they’ll need to be successful on Saturday.”
Ireland Coach – Andy Farrell (assistant)
“They’ll throw the kitchen sink at us. They love to play (with) ball in hand, keep the ball off the floor and play a wide, wide game at times. But at the same time they’ve got the power in the middle of the field for an offloading game.
“Just like Scotland, Japan like to take a few risks. I’ve absolutely no doubt they will have something up their sleeve, so they’ll spring a bit of a surprise.”
The Teams
Japan: Ryohei Yamanaka; Kotaro Matsushima, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, William Tupou; Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Jiwon Koo, Luke Thompson, James Moore, Kazuki Himeno, Pieter Labuschagne (captain), Amanaki Lelei Mafi.
Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Isileli Nakajima, Asaeli Ai Valu, Wimpie van der Walt, Michael Leitch, Fumiaki Tanaka, Rikiya Matsuda, Lomano Lava Lemeki.
Ireland: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Chris Farrell, Jacob Stockdale; Jack Carty, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (captain), Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh Van der Flier, CJ Stander.
Replacements: Sean Cronin, David Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.
Key Players
Japan – Ryohei Yamanaka
Given the nerves shown and errors made by Japan under the high ball and from restart kicks against Russia last Friday, they need a far more solid and consistent display from full-back this week. Ryohei Yamanaka has been promoted from the bench to start at No 15, with William Tupou moving to the wing, and has the responsibility for dealing with the kicking threats presented by Ireland. He needs clean takes and consistency or Japan will struggle.
Ireland – Jack Carty
Connacht’s Jack Carty has been given the nod at fly-half ahead of Johnny Sexton and is charged with maintaining Ireland’s momentum in this World Cup after impressing off the bench in the victory over Scotland. He needs to kick accurately so as not to give the Japan back three the chance to counter.
Coach Joe Schmidt says: “He’s very calm, he doesn’t get ruffled easily. He doesn’t get distracted by an error he might make or distracted by people trying to put pressure on him. He stays in the zone incredibly well.”
How to watch
This match on Saturday 28 September kicks off at 8.15am UK & Ireland time. It is live on ITV (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland), or you can listen to radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.
