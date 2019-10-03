Buzzing from their historic win over Ireland, Japan must refocus against a Samoa side smarting from being nilled by the Scots. The pressure is on the hosts in this Pool A clash

2019 Rugby World Cup: Japan v Samoa

The teams come into this Rugby World Cup match in contrasting moods. Japan touched the heights by stunning Ireland 19-12 last Saturday, before Samoa were dumped 34-0 by Scotland on Monday. That extra two days’ preparation is just one of the factors that make the Brave Blossoms clear favourites at City of Toyota Stadium.

2019 Rugby World Cup: Japan v Samoa

Head-to-head

Played – 15

Japan wins – 4

Samoa wins – 11

Most recent meeting – Japan 26-5 Samoa (3 October 2015)

Japan are playing catch-up with Samoa but they’ve won the past two meetings, including their convincing victory at Milton Keynes at RWC 2015.

A penalty try from a scrum and Akihito Yamada’s agile finish helped the Brave Blossoms to a 20-0 half-time lead and Ayumu Goromaru amassed 16 points against an ill-disciplined Samoa side that lost three players to the sin-bin.

It was the first time Japan hadn’t conceded two tries in a World Cup match – centre Paul Perez scored Samoa’s lone points – and coach Eddie Jones said: “I thought our forwards were fantastic, we shut Samoa out. Our work around the set-piece and the ruck was first class.”

Did You Know?

Japan’s Toru Kurihara is the only player to score more than 50 points in a Test. The wing racked up 60 against Chinese Taipei in 2002 through six tries and 15 conversions.

Fly-half Tusi Pisi, named on the bench, needs six points to become Samoa’s record World Cup point-scorer. Silao Leaegailesolo is currently top of the pile on 62.

The Lam brothers, Jack and Seilala, will start together for the first time in a World Cup. If Jordan comes off the bench while James is still on the field, the Lay brothers will play together for the first time in a World Cup.

Wing Ed Fidow retains his place despite being sent off against Scotland. His red card, for two yellow-card offences, was deemed sufficient punishment.

Samoa’s concession of two penalty tries against Scotland – both by Ed Fidow – was a RWC first. They’ve conceded nine in competition history – another unwelcome record.

Related: Rugby World Cup Fixtures

Viewpoint – Japan



Japan scrum-half Fumiaki Tanaka: “Samoa are strong individually and they’ve all got stamina too. But I believe we are superior as a team, so we look to compete as a team.

“We have the ability to score tries but we could give away chances if we focus on it too much and make mistakes. So we’d like to think about winning first and foremost to get points and if there’s a chance (for a bonus point) that’s something we always have in our minds.”

On reaction to beating Ireland: “Fans gave us a guard of honour inside Tokyo Station and there are many people talking to us outside too. It feels as if we’ve become what the All Blacks are in New Zealand.”

Japan centre Timothy Lafaele: “We don’t want to change too much (tactically), so we don’t have miscommunications in our systems. The Samoans are going to be very physical and they have some outside backs that are really good on their feet, so we’ve got to defend well.

“(Head coach) Jamie Joseph has been huge for us, he’s got the plan and knows what he’s doing. He’s leading the way and for us players to see that it’s easy to follow.”

Japan scrum coach Shin Hasegawa: “I’m really disappointed we gave away two (scrum) penalties against Ireland. We need to rectify that as other teams will look to exploit those areas. We need to be more assured on details.

“(Scotland and Samoa) are both very strong at scrums. It’s just a case of Scotland doing better between the two teams on the night. We need to see why Scotland had the edge over Samoa and hope to make use of it in the game this week.”

Japan wing Kenki Fukuoka: “We are not getting carried away. Our next game is Samoa and that is all we must think about. They are another physical side and we have to improve. We know that what happened on Saturday means nothing on its own: this game is critical in terms of us getting to the quarter-finals.”

Viewpoint – Samoa



Samoa fly-half AJ Alatimu: “We’ve still got our heads up and we’re not out yet. We’ve still got two games to go and the boys will just take the positives away from the Scotland game. Whatever negatives there are, we feel like we don’t need to bring them into this group.

On cheering up his team-mates: “On the bus I’m just trying to get the spirits up. We are having a little laugh, get the boys to dance and whatnot. We have a little dance battle now and then on the bus, cracking some jokes. The best dancer in the team has to be Rey Lee-Lo. He’s undercover though, he doesn’t show it.

“Like our coaches say, it’s just about having fun. We’re at the Rugby World Cup, we’ve got to enjoy it as it could be the first and last one.

On making the RWC squad: “It’s very special. You meet a lot of guys and for me coming in here, guys like Tim (Nanai-Williams), Rey (Lee-Lo) and Ah See (Tuala), these were the guys who played in the Mitre 10 when I was still a junior back in New Zealand. I always looked up to them and getting to play with them is pretty buzzing.”

Samoa assistant coach Alistair Rogers: “They’re the host nation and they’ve got a lot of backing obviously, so that’s a good opportunity for us. What better than to have a short turnaround and to play the host nation? We’re looking forward to that challenge.”

Related: Rugby World Cup TV Coverage

The Teams

Japan: Ryohei Yamanaka; Kotaro Matsushima, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Lomano Lava Lemeki; Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Keita Inagaki, Atsushi Sakate, Jiwon Koo, Wimpie van der Walt, James Moore, Michael Leitch, Pieter Labuschagne (captain), Kazuki Himeno.

Replacements: Shota Horie, Isileli Nakajima, Asaeli Ai Valu, Uwe Helu, Hendrik Tui, Fumiaki Tanaka, Rikiya Matsuda, Kenki Fukuoka.

Samoa: Tim Nanai-Williams; Ah See Tuala, Alapati Leiua, Henry Taefu, Ed Fidow; Ulupano Seuteni, Dwayne Polataivao; Jordan Lay, Seilala Lam, Michael Alaalatoa, Piula Faasalele, Kane Le’aupepe, Chris Vui, TJ Ioane, Jack Lam (captain).

Replacements: Ray Niuia, Paul Alo-Emile, James Lay, Senio Toleafoa, Josh Tyrell, Pele Cowley, Tusi Pisi, Kieron Fonotia.

RELATED RUGBY WORLD CUP CONTENT