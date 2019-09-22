The Russians will be looking to bounce back from defeat by Japan against Samoa in Kumagaya

2019 Rugby World Cup: Russia v Samoa

Head-to-head

Played – 0

This match will be their first-ever meeting.

Did You Know?

Vasily Artemyev, Vladimir Ostroushko and Andrey Garbuzov have appeared in all five of Russia’s Rugby World Cup matches to date – four in 2011 and then Friday’s match against Russia.

At 37 years and 268 days, Tusi Pisi will become the oldest Samoan to play at a Rugby World Cup when he takes the field against Russia, surpassing Peter Fatialofa’s previous record of 36 years and 45 days.

Related: Rugby World Cup Fixtures

The Coaches

Russia – Lyn Jones

“Samoa will be different in attack and defence than Japan. It will allow us to play a slightly more expansive game than we could against Japan. But these are theories. If we work hard and are disciplined with our approach, and are relaxed and calm, we can play some good Russian rugby. We must also be much aware of one-on-one threats from the Samoa players. They are a very dangerous team.”

Samoa – Steve Jackson

“The players who have been selected deserve their selection, especially after the Australian game (when Samoa lost 34-15). Some players really put their hands up and that was what it was all about really. We want to keep consistency within the group and especially the starting XV. And I think we’ve done that – barring a few in the front row who deserve their opportunity after the Australian Test.”

Related: Rugby World Cup TV Coverage

The Squads

Russia: Vasily Artemyev (captain); German Davydov, Vladimir Ostroushko, Dmitry Gerasimov, Kirill Golosnitskiy; Yury Kushnarev, Vasily Dorofeev; Valery Morozov, Stanislav Selskii, Kirill Gotovtsev, Andrey Ostrikov, Bogdan Fedotko, Vitaly Zhivatov, Tagir Gadzhiev, Nikita Vavilin.

Replacements: Evgeny Matveev, Andrei Polivalov, Azamat Bitiev, Andrey Garbuzov, Anton Sychev, Dmitry Perov, Ramil Gaisin, Vladislav Sozonov.

Samoa: Tim Nanai-Williams; Ah See Tuala, Alapati Leiua, Rey Lee-Lo, Ed Fidow; Tusi Pisi, Dwayne Polataivao; Logovii Mulipola, Motu Matu’u, Michael Alaalatoa, Teofilo Paulo, Kane Le’aupepe, Chris Vui (captain), TJ Ioane, Afaesetiti Amosa.

Replacements: Ray Niuia, Paul Alo-Emile, Jordan Lay, Senio Toleafoa, Josh Tyrell, Melani Matavao, AJ Alatimu, Henry Taefu.

RELATED RUGBY WORLD CUP CONTENT