Russia's qualification for the tournament was a shock and we cannot see them going very far at all.
Russia Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Russia making it into Pool A of the 2019 Rugby World Cup was a shock. Their spot originally went to Romania but the Oaks dropped out after a farrago that saw them, Belgium and Spain docked Rugby Europe Championship points for fielding ineligible players. No doubt, they have work to do.
How They Qualified
Russia were the highest ranked team from the Rugby Europe Championship (excluding Georgia who qualified automatically).
Key Players
Talking about his Enisei side in 2016, Yuri Kushnarev told RW: “Everyone should be scared, we are Russian soldiers with big rockets!” The utility back and former Northampton wing Vasily Artemyev is key.
The Coach – Lyn Jones
Jones took up the reins in early August. The former Dragons, Ospreys and London Welsh coach doesn’t have much time to make any major changes…
Major Work-ons
Discipline. They can lose shape – USA put 62 points on them in June – and can also fall foul of the referee. In a recent Test, they beat Canada but got two yellow cards.
Russia Rugby World Cup Warm-ups
We will update this section with who Russia will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.
Russia Rugby World Cup Group
Russia are in Group A alongside Ireland, Scotland, Japan and Samoa.
Russia Rugby World Cup Fixtures
- Fri 20 Sep Japan v Russia (Tokyo)
- Tue 24 Sep Russia v Samoa (Kumagaya)
- Thu 3 Oct Ireland v Russia (Kobe)
- Wed 9 Oct Scotland v Russia (Shizuoka)
Russia Rugby World Cup Squad
We will update this section when the official squad is announced
Previous World Cup Results and Record
Russia’s Rugby World Cup Record: P4 W0 D0 L4
- 2011 Pool stages
