Having to rely on a play-off win against Germany, Samoa found it very tough to qualify for Japan.

Samoa Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

It wouldn’t be a Rugby World Cup without Samoa but they found it tough to qualify. Having been overtaken by Pacific rivals Fiji and Tonga, they had to get through a two-leg play-off against Germany.

How They Qualified

After coming third in the Pacific Tri-Nations behind Fiji and Tonga, Samoa had to go into a play-off with Germany to secure their qualification for the tournament. Over the two legs the islanders proved too strong securing an aggregate win of 108-43. They have gone into Group A.

Key Players

Experienced backs Tusi Pisi and Paul Perez are vital, but it’s game-breakers like Sinoti Sinoti and beastly forwards Jack Lam, TJ Ioane and Ofisa Treviranus that fans want to see.

The Coach – Steve Jackson

Samoa had re-advertised the position of head coach while Titimaea Tafua was in the hot seat. He had won only two of seven Tests in charge, but those were the vital two against Germany. High-performance manager Zane Hilton was believed to be the man to step up, but it has since been announced that Auckland Blues assistant coach, Steve Jackson, will take up the head-coaching role.

Major Work-ons

Their lineout has been disastrous and on-field cohesion is always a big work-on too. They have incredible power but can they direct it?

Samoa Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

We will update this section with who Samoa will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.

Samoa Rugby World Cup Group

Samoa are in Group A alongside Ireland, Scotland, Japan and Russia.

Samoa Rugby World Cup Fixtures