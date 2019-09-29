The Scots have a lot to prove when they go up against Samoa in this Pool A match in Kobe
2019 Rugby World Cup: Scotland v Samoa
Head-to-head
Played – 11
Scotland wins – 9
Samoa wins – 1
Draws – 1
Most recent meeting –Scotland 44-38 Samoa (11 November 2017)
Scotland withstood a second-half comeback from Samoa in their match in 2017, with Stuart McInally picking up the Man of the Match award after scoring a brace of tries.
Did You Know?
- If Adam Hastings makes an appearance from the bench, he and dad Gavin will become the first father-son combination to represent Scotland at the Rugby World Cup.
- Jack Lam is captaining Samoa in a World Cup match for the first time, 28 years after his cousin Pat did the same at RWC 1991.
The Coaches
Scotland Coach – Gregor Townsend
“You always get a sense of negativity after a defeat or a performance where you don’t play anywhere near your best (in losing to Ireland), but there is also a sense that you can’t wait for the next game.
“We know if we don’t win all the next three games we won’t make the quarter-finals. The players are aware of that but they enter every game with the belief and determination to win anyway. We have a responsibility when we are with the national team to give our best.”
Samoa Coach – Steve Jackson
“We’re highly motivated and the 23 that will be going out there on Monday won’t only play for themselves and for their families but also for a couple of guys in the group (the banned Motu Matu’u and Rey Lee-Lo) who’ve had a trying couple of days. Do we accept the sanction? Yes, we do. Do we agree with it? No, we don’t.”
The Teams
Scotland: Stuart Hogg; Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Sean Maitland; Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw; Allan Dell, Stuart McInally (captain), Willem Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Blade Thomson.
Replacements: Fraser Brown, Gordon Reid, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Ryan Wilson, George Horne, Adam Hastings, Duncan Taylor.
Samoa: Tim Nanai-Williams; Belgium Tuatagaloa, Alapati Leiua, Henry Taefu, Ed Fidow; Tusi Pisi, Melani Matavao; Logovii Mulipola, Ray Niuia, Michael Alaalatoa, Teofilo Paulo, Kane Le’aupepe, Chris Vui, TJ Ioane, Jack Lam (captain).
Replacements: Seilala Lam, Paul Alo-Emile, Jordan Lay, Piula Faasalele, Josh Tyrell, Pele Cowley, Ulupano Seuteni, Kieron Fonotia.
Key Players
Scotland – Blade Thomson
Gregor Townsend has made five changes to the XV that lost to Ireland, including a completely new back row. While Hamish Watson was ruled out through injury, both John Barclay and Ryan Wilson were dropped, with Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie and Blade Thomson coming in.
Thomson has shown up well in the Test rugby he has played to date, albeit a minimal amount, and he will play a crucial part in containing Samoa’s physicality as well as imposing his own game on the islanders with strong carries. As without any go-forward, Scotland’s talented back-line will struggle.
Samoa – Melani Matavao
One of four changes to the Samoa team for this match, scrum-half Melani Matavao – recently returned from a long-term knee injury – will be looking to add plenty of pace to his team’s game. He’s a bright spark at No 9 and loves to snipe around the ruck, and if he can help provide quick ball for the back three – Tim Nanai-Williams, Belgium Tuatagaloa and Ed Fidow are all dangerous runners – Samoa will cause Scotland problems.
How to watch
This match on Monday 30 September in Kobe kicks off at 11.15am UK & Ireland time. It is live on ITV (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland), or you can listen to radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.
