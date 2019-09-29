The Scots have a lot to prove when they go up against Samoa in this Pool A match in Kobe

2019 Rugby World Cup: Scotland v Samoa

Head-to-head

Played – 11

Scotland wins – 9

Samoa wins – 1

Draws – 1

Most recent meeting –Scotland 44-38 Samoa (11 November 2017)

Scotland withstood a second-half comeback from Samoa in their match in 2017, with Stuart McInally picking up the Man of the Match award after scoring a brace of tries.

Did You Know?

If Adam Hastings makes an appearance from the bench, he and dad Gavin will become the first father-son combination to represent Scotland at the Rugby World Cup.

Jack Lam is captaining Samoa in a World Cup match for the first time, 28 years after his cousin Pat did the same at RWC 1991.

The Coaches

Scotland Coach – Gregor Townsend

“You always get a sense of negativity after a defeat or a performance where you don’t play anywhere near your best (in losing to Ireland), but there is also a sense that you can’t wait for the next game.

“We know if we don’t win all the next three games we won’t make the quarter-finals. The players are aware of that but they enter every game with the belief and determination to win anyway. We have a responsibility when we are with the national team to give our best.”

Samoa Coach – Steve Jackson

“We’re highly motivated and the 23 that will be going out there on Monday won’t only play for themselves and for their families but also for a couple of guys in the group (the banned Motu Matu’u and Rey Lee-Lo) who’ve had a trying couple of days. Do we accept the sanction? Yes, we do. Do we agree with it? No, we don’t.”

The Teams

Scotland: Stuart Hogg; Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Sean Maitland; Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw; Allan Dell, Stuart McInally (captain), Willem Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Blade Thomson.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Gordon Reid, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Ryan Wilson, George Horne, Adam Hastings, Duncan Taylor.

Samoa: Tim Nanai-Williams; Belgium Tuatagaloa, Alapati Leiua, Henry Taefu, Ed Fidow; Tusi Pisi, Melani Matavao; Logovii Mulipola, Ray Niuia, Michael Alaalatoa, Teofilo Paulo, Kane Le’aupepe, Chris Vui, TJ Ioane, Jack Lam (captain).

Replacements: Seilala Lam, Paul Alo-Emile, Jordan Lay, Piula Faasalele, Josh Tyrell, Pele Cowley, Ulupano Seuteni, Kieron Fonotia.

