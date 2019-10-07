This Pool B match is the first meeting between the two sides in nearly two decades

2019 Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Canada

Head-to-head

Played – 2

South Africa wins – 2

Canada wins – 0

Most recent meeting – South Africa 51-18 Canada (10 June 2000)

It’s nearly two decades since these two teams last played each other. The Springboks outscored Canada eight tries to two back in 2000, with Robbie Fleck and Breyton Paulse both crossing for braces. Captain Al Charron and full-back Winston Stanley scored Canada’s tries.

Did You Know?

Hooker Schalk Brits became the second oldest try-scorer in Rugby World Cup history when captaining the Springboks from No 8 against Namibia.

DTH Van Der Merwe will reach 15 World Cup appearances to set a new Canada record, overtaking Rod Snow and Jamie Cudmore.

If Van Der Merwe scores against South Africa, he can join Brian Lima, Brian O’Driscoll, Gareth Thomas and Adam Ashley-Cooper as the only players to score at least one try at four different World Cups.

Related: Rugby World Cup Fixtures

Viewpoint

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus

“We’ve put a lot of time into Canada because if you take your eye off them, there might be one or two little errors and they get a sniff. They are physical men and will give themselves a chance. This team I’ve picked will know they are in for a physical battle.”

Canada wing DTH van der Merwe

“Everything is very front-foot oriented (for South Africa). But I think in every defensive structure or the attack, when people do bring up line speed, there are opportunities elsewhere. Hopefully we can exploit some of those opportunities.

“They have got a physical pack that’s complemented with a real speedy back-line. For us it’s a great opportunity just to measure ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.”

Related: Rugby World Cup TV Coverage

The Teams

South Africa: Damian Willemse; Warrick Gelant, Damian de Allende, Frans Steyn, S’Busiso Nkosi; Elton Jantjies, Cobus Reinach; Thomas du Toit, Schalk Brits, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Francois Louw.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Herschel Jantjies, Handre Pollard, Willie Le Roux.

Canada: Andrew Coe; Jeff Hassler, Conor Trainor, Ciaran Hearn, DTH Van Der Merwe; Peter Nelson, Phil Mack; Hubert Buydens, Andrew Quattrin, Jake Ilnicki, Evan Olmstead, Kyle Baillie, Lucas Rumball, Matt Heaton, Tyler Ardron (captain).

Replacements: Benoit Piffero, Djustice Sears-Duru, Matt Tierney, Josh Larsen, Michael Sheppard, Jamie Mackenzie, Shane O’Leary, Guiseppe du Toit.

RELATED RUGBY WORLD CUP CONTENT