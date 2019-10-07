This Pool B match is the first meeting between the two sides in nearly two decades
2019 Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Canada
Head-to-head
Played – 2
South Africa wins – 2
Canada wins – 0
Most recent meeting – South Africa 51-18 Canada (10 June 2000)
It’s nearly two decades since these two teams last played each other. The Springboks outscored Canada eight tries to two back in 2000, with Robbie Fleck and Breyton Paulse both crossing for braces. Captain Al Charron and full-back Winston Stanley scored Canada’s tries.
Did You Know?
- Hooker Schalk Brits became the second oldest try-scorer in Rugby World Cup history when captaining the Springboks from No 8 against Namibia.
- DTH Van Der Merwe will reach 15 World Cup appearances to set a new Canada record, overtaking Rod Snow and Jamie Cudmore.
- If Van Der Merwe scores against South Africa, he can join Brian Lima, Brian O’Driscoll, Gareth Thomas and Adam Ashley-Cooper as the only players to score at least one try at four different World Cups.
Viewpoint
South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus
“We’ve put a lot of time into Canada because if you take your eye off them, there might be one or two little errors and they get a sniff. They are physical men and will give themselves a chance. This team I’ve picked will know they are in for a physical battle.”
Canada wing DTH van der Merwe
“Everything is very front-foot oriented (for South Africa). But I think in every defensive structure or the attack, when people do bring up line speed, there are opportunities elsewhere. Hopefully we can exploit some of those opportunities.
“They have got a physical pack that’s complemented with a real speedy back-line. For us it’s a great opportunity just to measure ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.”
The Teams
South Africa: Damian Willemse; Warrick Gelant, Damian de Allende, Frans Steyn, S’Busiso Nkosi; Elton Jantjies, Cobus Reinach; Thomas du Toit, Schalk Brits, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Francois Louw.
Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Herschel Jantjies, Handre Pollard, Willie Le Roux.
Canada: Andrew Coe; Jeff Hassler, Conor Trainor, Ciaran Hearn, DTH Van Der Merwe; Peter Nelson, Phil Mack; Hubert Buydens, Andrew Quattrin, Jake Ilnicki, Evan Olmstead, Kyle Baillie, Lucas Rumball, Matt Heaton, Tyler Ardron (captain).
Replacements: Benoit Piffero, Djustice Sears-Duru, Matt Tierney, Josh Larsen, Michael Sheppard, Jamie Mackenzie, Shane O’Leary, Guiseppe du Toit.
Key Players
South Africa – Cobus Reinach
This is Cobus Reinach’s first start of the World Cup – he’s one of 13 changes made to the starting XV that beat Italy – and he will be eager to push his case for inclusion in the 23 for the quarter-final. He will bring plenty of zip to the Springboks’ game given his pace and Canada should be wary of his ability to score intercept tries because that was his trademark for Northampton last season.
Canada – Tyler Ardron
Captain and No 8 Tyler Ardron will know all about the physicality of the South Africans from his time in Super Rugby with the Chiefs. It’s been a tough week for the Canadians, first playing the All Blacks and now the Springboks, and Ardron’s experience will be important in this match. He is a strong ball-carrier and will play a crucial role defensively, too, if Canada are to prevent the Boks from getting over the gain-line through their powerful forwards.
How to watch
This match on Tuesday 8 October in Kobe kicks off at 11.15am UK & Ireland time. You can watch it live on ITV4 (UK) and eir Sport (Ireland), or listen to commentary on Radio 5 Live.
