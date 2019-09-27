In what should be a one-seed affair, South Africa face Namibia in the 15th match of the tournament.
2019 Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Namibia
Not a lot is expected of Namibia going up against the Springboks in this 2019 Rugby World Cup Group B match.
Head-to-head
Played – 2
South Africa wins – 2
Namibia wins – 0
Most recent meeting – South Africa 87-0 Namibia (22 September 2011)
South Africa ran in 12 tries in their last encounter eight years ago at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.
Did You Know?
- Rudie van Vuuren played for Namibia in both the rugby and cricket World Cups in 2003. He’s now the personal physician to the country’s president.
The Coaches
South Africa Coach – Rassie Erasmus
He said of the all-African clash: “Namibia are a little bit of an unknown factor for us. It’s one of those games where if you fall into the trap of playing like they want to play, then it can be a fun game for them and a messy one for us. We will have to be clinical and force our style upon them.”
Namibia attack coach – Mark Jones
On the challenge ahead, he said: “I’ve got a huge amount of respect for South Africa. I was fortunate enough to take to the field against them myself. You can put their names in a hat and pull them out one by one and it would be a great side, whatever team takes the field.
“They’ve got exciting half-backs. They’ve got a very potent weapon in (Makazole) Mapimpi, and (Frans) Steyn is a very experienced campaigner in midfield. It seems as though he’s been around forever, having achieved so much at a young age.
“They’ve got a huge amount of weaponry in their arsenal in their backline and a very experienced and big pack of forwards. Might they make a few mistakes and offer us some turnover ball? I hope so. But we have to rely on ourselves being resilient in defence, being as aggressive as we can be and trying our very best to match fire with fire.”
The Teams
South Africa: Warrick Gelant; Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Frans Steyn, Makazole Mapimpi, Elton Jantjies, Herschel Jantjies; Tendai Mtawarira, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Lood de Jager, Francois Louw, Kwagga Smith, Schalk Brits (captain).
Reserves: Steven Kitshoff, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert, Cobus Reinach, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe.
Namibia: Johan Tromp; Chad Plato, JC Greyling, Peter John Walters, Lesley Klim, Cliven Loubser, Eugene Jantjies; Desiderius Sethie, Louis van der Westhuizen, AJ De Klerk, Johan Retief, Tjiuee Uanivi (captain), Thomasau Forbes, Muharua Katjijeko, Adriaan Booysen.
Reserves: Obert Nortje, Andre Rademeyer, Johannes Coetzee, Prince Gaoseb, Janco Venter, Wian Conradie, Helarius Axasman Kisting, Johan Deysel.
Key Players
South Africa – Schalk Brits
Wait a minute, the skipper is playing at hooker?!
Yes, the lively hooker is packing down at the back of the scrum, giving him the freedom of the field in front of him. Ever since his days cutting loose for the franchise formerly known as the Cats, he has been an exciting attacker. Even at 38, the former Saracens star can entertain.
Winning well is the objective, rather than putting on a show, but it is an intriguing throw of the dice. South Africa should physically dominate in this game and there will be tries out there. Why not start a front-foot player like Brits.
Namibia – Chad Plato
In the U20s Trophy competition, Plato played a big part in a wonder try against Romania, catching the ball at full-back before weaving in and around defenders on a solo run and then popping it off to a thankful second row. Then against Italy in this World Cup he sliced through from a set-move at the lineout, scampering past would-be tacklers.
He is an adventurous, fearless flier – just the kind of player Namibia need when facing off against their much stronger neighbours.
