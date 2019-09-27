In what should be a one-seed affair, South Africa face Namibia in the 15th match of the tournament.

2019 Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Namibia

Not a lot is expected of Namibia going up against the Springboks in this 2019 Rugby World Cup Group B match.

Head-to-head

Played – 2

South Africa wins – 2

Namibia wins – 0

Most recent meeting – South Africa 87-0 Namibia (22 September 2011)

South Africa ran in 12 tries in their last encounter eight years ago at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Did You Know?

Rudie van Vuuren played for Namibia in both the rugby and cricket World Cups in 2003. He’s now the personal physician to the country’s president.

The Coaches

South Africa Coach – Rassie Erasmus

He said of the all-African clash: “Namibia are a little bit of an unknown factor for us. It’s one of those games where if you fall into the trap of playing like they want to play, then it can be a fun game for them and a messy one for us. We will have to be clinical and force our style upon them.”

Namibia attack coach – Mark Jones

On the challenge ahead, he said: “I’ve got a huge amount of respect for South Africa. I was fortunate enough to take to the field against them myself. You can put their names in a hat and pull them out one by one and it would be a great side, whatever team takes the field.

“They’ve got exciting half-backs. They’ve got a very potent weapon in (Makazole) Mapimpi, and (Frans) Steyn is a very experienced campaigner in midfield. It seems as though he’s been around forever, having achieved so much at a young age.

“They’ve got a huge amount of weaponry in their arsenal in their backline and a very experienced and big pack of forwards. Might they make a few mistakes and offer us some turnover ball? I hope so. But we have to rely on ourselves being resilient in defence, being as aggressive as we can be and trying our very best to match fire with fire.”

The Teams