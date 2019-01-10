Namibia booked their place once again at the World Cup, but are in a tough group.
Namibia Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Winning just one of their four Rugby World Cup pool games would trigger scenes of celebration in Windhoek.
How They Qualified
Namibia qualified for the 2019 World Cup by winning the Rugby Africa Gold Cup this year.
Key Players
With Jacques Burger now retired, there are no household names in the squad. Sharks centre Johan Deysel is captain while lock Tjiuee Uanivi shone at RWC 2015, even stealing two All Blacks lineouts.
The Coach – Phil Davies
The former Wales forward took charge three years ago and has maintained Namibia’s dominance of the Africa Gold Cup. He does a bit of consultancy on the side, most recently at Nuneaton.
Major Work-ons
The scrum has been an Achilles’ heel against top nations. Higher-calibre fixtures would help development and pulling out of the Currie Cup, for financial reasons, was a setback.
Namibia Rugby World Cup Warm-ups
Namibia Rugby World Cup Group
Namibia are in Group B alongside New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and Canada.
Namibia Rugby World Cup Fixtures
- Sun 22 Sep Italy v Namibia (Osaka)
- Sat 28 Sep South Africa v Namibia (Toyota)
- Sun 6 Oct New Zealand v Namibia (Tokyo)
- Sun 13 Oct Namibia v Canada (Kamaishi)
Namibia Rugby World Cup Squad
Previous World Cup Results and Record
Namibia’s Rugby World Cup Record: P19 W0 D0 L19
- 1999 Pool stages
- 2003 Pool stages
- 2007 Pool stages
- 2011 Pool stages
- 2015 Pool stages
