Namibia Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Namibia booked their place once again at the World Cup, but are in a tough group.

Winning just one of their four Rugby World Cup pool games would trigger scenes of celebration in Windhoek.

How They Qualified

Namibia qualified for the 2019 World Cup by winning the Rugby Africa Gold Cup this year.

Key Players

With Jacques Burger now retired, there are no household names in the squad. Sharks centre Johan Deysel is captain while lock Tjiuee Uanivi shone at RWC 2015, even stealing two All Blacks lineouts.

The Coach – Phil Davies

The former Wales forward took charge three years ago and has maintained Namibia’s dominance of the Africa Gold Cup. He does a bit of consultancy on the side, most recently at Nuneaton.

Major Work-ons

The scrum has been an Achilles’ heel against top nations. Higher-calibre fixtures would help development and pulling out of the Currie Cup, for financial reasons, was a setback.

Namibia Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

We will update this section with who Namibia will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.

Namibia Rugby World Cup Group

Namibia are in Group B alongside New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and Canada.

Namibia Rugby World Cup Fixtures