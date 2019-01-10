Namibia Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Sam Tremlett

Namibia booked their place once again at the World Cup, but are in a tough group.

Winning just one of their four Rugby World Cup pool games would trigger scenes of celebration in Windhoek.

How They Qualified

Namibia qualified for the 2019 World Cup by winning the Rugby Africa Gold Cup this year.

Key Players

With Jacques Burger now retired, there are no household names in the squad. Sharks centre Johan Deysel is captain while lock Tjiuee Uanivi shone at RWC 2015, even stealing two All Blacks lineouts.

Leader: Johan Deysel introduces his team to the president of the Confederation of Africa Rugby Abdelaziz Bougja (Getty Images)

The Coach – Phil Davies

The former Wales forward took charge three years ago and has maintained Namibia’s dominance of the Africa Gold Cup. He does a bit of consultancy on the side, most recently at Nuneaton.

Tough Group: Davies will be leading the Namibia side into a less than ideal 2019 World Cup group (Getty Images)

Major Work-ons

The scrum has been an Achilles’ heel against top nations. Higher-calibre fixtures would help development and pulling out of the Currie Cup, for financial reasons, was a setback.

Namibia Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

We will update this section with who Namibia will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.

Namibia Rugby World Cup Group

Namibia are in Group B alongside New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and Canada.

Namibia Rugby World Cup Fixtures

 

Outclassed: Namibia last played New Zealand in 2015, and lost 58-14 (Getty Images)

Namibia Rugby World Cup Squad

We will update this section when the official squad is announced

Previous World Cup Results and Record

Namibia’s Rugby World Cup Record: P19 W0 D0 L19

  • 1999 Pool stages
  • 2003 Pool stages
  • 2007 Pool stages
  • 2011 Pool stages
  • 2015 Pool stages

