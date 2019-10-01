Beuaden, Scott and Jordie are all set to start in the match against Canada.

Barrett Brothers To Make All Black History Against Canada

If he comes off the bench against Canada, Ardie Savea will become the first player to play at the Rugby World Cup wearing goggles, but this is not the only piece of history to be made when New Zealand go up against Canada in their second Group B match.

Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett are set to become the first trio of brothers to start for the All Blacks during the Rugby World Cup, and the second trio ever to do so. The first were Tonga’s Fe’ao, Elisi and Manu Vunipola against Scotland in 1995.

Beauden said of the moment; “It’s great. As siblings as you grow older, I guess you sort of go your own ways but it’s an awesome time for us to connect on tour all together and all to be living the dream that we all once had to play for the All Blacks. And there’s no better place than the World Cup.”

“Yeah, they’re very proud. Dad’s back home checking the weather forecast, wherever we are. They’re very excited. Dad’s coming over at a certain stage and bringing a little tour party with him. It’ll be great to see him. Mum’s happy to stay home and watch on TV so it’s a hugely proud moment for our family.”

Younger brother Scott said; “I never really thought we would be here. In the backyard, you would sort of joke and say, ‘He’s got a kick to win it – the World Cup.’ You’d create scenarios like that. You’d joke about it – and you pinch yourself that we’re here right now.”