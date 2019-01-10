Canada Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

The last team to qualify for the tournament, Canada had to go through the Repechage tournament to book their place in Japan.

The very last team to make it into the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Canada have managed to continue their record of making every edition of the tournament. However, their last appearance in the Cup was poor, losing all four matches in 2015. Clearly then they will be looking to improve in Japan.

How They Qualified

Canada secured their spot in the World Cup by winning the R=repechage tournament over Hong Kong, Kenya and Germany.

Key Players

There are some experienced players in the ranks of the current Canadian squad. From a forwards standpoint, Waikato Chief Tyler Ardron is arguably the most talented of the bunch, whereas in the backline, Glasgow Warrior DTH Van der Merwe will be looking to cross the whitewash for them in Japan.

The Coach – Kingsley Jones

Former Wales flanker, Jones took over from Mark Anscombe in 2017 and has had a less than ideal reign so far. He has also coached Russia, Sale and Newport Gwent Dragons.

Major Work-ons

Defensively, they seem to tire so an improvement in general fitness could see the Canadians conceding fewer tries at the end of games.

Canada Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

Canada Rugby World Cup Group

Canada are in Group B alongside New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, and Namibia.

Canada Rugby World Cup Fixtures