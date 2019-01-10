The last team to qualify for the tournament, Canada had to go through the Repechage tournament to book their place in Japan.
Canada Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
The very last team to make it into the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Canada have managed to continue their record of making every edition of the tournament. However, their last appearance in the Cup was poor, losing all four matches in 2015. Clearly then they will be looking to improve in Japan.
How They Qualified
Canada secured their spot in the World Cup by winning the R=repechage tournament over Hong Kong, Kenya and Germany.
Key Players
There are some experienced players in the ranks of the current Canadian squad. From a forwards standpoint, Waikato Chief Tyler Ardron is arguably the most talented of the bunch, whereas in the backline, Glasgow Warrior DTH Van der Merwe will be looking to cross the whitewash for them in Japan.
The Coach – Kingsley Jones
Former Wales flanker, Jones took over from Mark Anscombe in 2017 and has had a less than ideal reign so far. He has also coached Russia, Sale and Newport Gwent Dragons.
Major Work-ons
Defensively, they seem to tire so an improvement in general fitness could see the Canadians conceding fewer tries at the end of games.
Canada Rugby World Cup Warm-ups
We will update this section with who Canada will play as warm-ups for the tournament when they are announced.
Canada Rugby World Cup Group
Canada are in Group B alongside New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, and Namibia.
Canada Rugby World Cup Fixtures
- Thu 26 Sept Italy v Canada (Fukuoka)
- Wed 2 Oct New Zealand v Canada (Oita)
- Tue 8 Oct South Africa v Canada (Kobe)
- Sun 13 Oct Namibia v Canada (Kamaishi)
Canada Rugby World Cup Squad
We will update this section when the official squad has been announced.
Previous World Cup Results and Record
Canada’s Rugby World Cup Record: P29 W7 D2 L20
- 1987 Pool stages
- 1991 Quarter-finals
- 1995 Pool stages
- 1999 Pool stages
- 2003 Pool stages
- 2007 Pool stages
- 2011 Pool stages
- 2015 Pool stages
