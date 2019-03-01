When Is The Rugby World Cup Final?

What Happened Four Years Ago?

Held in England at Twickenham, the final four years ago included two traditional rivals; New Zealand and Australia.

The All Blacks completely dominated the first half putting together a 16-3 lead heading into the break. This then grew even further when Ma’a Nonu scored a try in the 42nd minute to go 21-3 ahead.

The Wallabies then had a lifeline as Ben Smith got sin-binned for tip-tackling Drew Mitchell. In that ten minutes David Pocock and Tevita Kuridrani both scored tries to narrow the gap to 21-17. With ten to go it was all to play for.

The All Blacks fly-half Dan Carter, who had had terrible luck in major tournaments thanks to injuries, was not to be denied as he cooly slotted a drop-goal and then a penalty to widen the gap to 27-17.

Beauden Barrett then put the icing on the cake with a try in the final minute to complete the tournament win. This was the first time ever that a team had won the Cup twice in a row.

Follow our Rugby World Cup homepage which we update regularly with news and features.

Also make sure you know about the Groups, Warm-ups, Dates, Fixtures, Venues, TV Coverage, Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.

Finally, don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.