When is the biggest match in rugby union taking place? We tell all here.
When Is The Rugby World Cup Final?
The 2019 Rugby World Cup Final is the biggest match in rugby union so to make sure you know everything there is to know about the game, we have put together this piece with all the relevant information.
Date – Saturday 2nd November 2019
Kickoff – TBC
Arena – International Stadium, Yokohama
Right now New Zealand are the unquestionable favourites with Ireland following closely behind.
However this year is no two-horse affair because England, Wales, South Africa, Australia and Scotland have all shown their ability to beat anyone on any given day.
What Happened Four Years Ago?
Held in England at Twickenham, the final four years ago included two traditional rivals; New Zealand and Australia.
The All Blacks completely dominated the first half putting together a 16-3 lead heading into the break. This then grew even further when Ma’a Nonu scored a try in the 42nd minute to go 21-3 ahead.
The Wallabies then had a lifeline as Ben Smith got sin-binned for tip-tackling Drew Mitchell. In that ten minutes David Pocock and Tevita Kuridrani both scored tries to narrow the gap to 21-17. With ten to go it was all to play for.
The All Blacks fly-half Dan Carter, who had had terrible luck in major tournaments thanks to injuries, was not to be denied as he cooly slotted a drop-goal and then a penalty to widen the gap to 27-17.
Beauden Barrett then put the icing on the cake with a try in the final minute to complete the tournament win. This was the first time ever that a team had won the Cup twice in a row.
