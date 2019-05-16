Owain Jones discusses the cultural significance of tattoos in Japan

Rugby World Cup – Tattoos

The entire rugby community will flock to Japan for the 2019 Rugby World Cup later this year for what will be the first ever tournament to be hosted in Asia. As a result this will see the intertwining of countless cultures, traditions and ideologies and it is job of everyone to know how what may be construed as normal or offensive in one culture, may be the complete opposite in another. One such example of this is Japan and its relationship to tattoos.

Tattoos are a fashion accessory for millions of Britons who admire the inkings of superstars David Beckham, Conor McGregor and LeBron James and there are a fair few rugby players who have chosen to cover their torsos in body art; from England duo Courtney Lawes and Jack Nowell to world famous stars, Sonny Bill Williams and Israel Folau. Tattoos, however, are interpreted differently all over the world and in the far East they are widely associated with the Yakuza, Japan’s organised crime syndicates, which still number around 40,000 people in the country.

World Cup organisers are mindful that players and fans are respectful to Japanese culture and traditions while spending time in the country and for their part organisers have promised fans they will not run out of beer. To avoid misunderstandings, they have been advised to wear vests when swimming or bathing to avoid causing offence. There have previously been instances of heavily inked tourists not being admitted into the countries many hot pools by owners on account of their body art.