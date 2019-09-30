Tomos Williams pulled off an incredible piece of skill which stopped Australian momentum.

WATCH: Was This The Moment That Assured Wales’ Victory Over Wallabies?

In every single close contest at the Rugby World Cup, there are special moments that have a huge say on the outcome of the match. A knock-on here, a crucial turnover there and the result can switch like the flip of a coin.

The Group D contest between Wales and Australia was just like that throughout, as each side looked to build on momentum and get the crucial four points. Wales got out of the starting blocks quickly as they surged into a 10-0 lead.

Adam Ashley Cooper dotted down for the Wallabies before Gareth Davies intercepted to score and give the Welsh a 23-8 half-time lead.

After the break the Australians came roaring back as Dane Haylett-Petty and Michael Hooper scored tries and a Matt Toomua penalty put the score at 26-25. Rhys Patchell pinned the Australians back with a penalty of his own but in the 76th minute the Australia earned a penalty in their own half.

With the clock dwindling, the Wallabies had all the momentum and Toomua looked to have performed a huge kick into Welsh territory. Tomos Williams had other ideas though as he acrobatically, and perhaps unbelievably, managed to keep the ball in play so the Welsh could clear their lines.

It was a moment that arrested the Australians somewhat as they could not believe it and it arguably assured the Welsh victory in a match that cannot be understated in its importance. Wales went to top of the group as a result and their their character was severely tested.