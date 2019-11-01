Steve Hansen has stepped down but who are the favourites to replace him? We take a look.

Who Will Be The Next All Blacks Coach?

With the 2019 Rugby World Cup over for the All Blacks after a 40-17 win over the Welsh in the third place play-off, the question of who will take over from Steve Hansen starts being asked almost immediately.

The Welsh also said goodbye to Warren Gatland as he is set to take over the Chiefs in New Zealand, but unlike the Kiwis they named a replacement before the tournament began in Wayne Pivac.

Hansen’s successor has a tough task in replicating the success that has been achieved during the 60-year-olds reign. In all he has won 93 of 107 Tests with four draws and only 10 losses – Australia (three), Ireland (two), South Africa (two), England (two) and the British and Irish Lions (one).

He also collected four Coach of the Year awards as well as a World Cup victory in 2015.

So then, who are the coaches up for the job? Let’s take a look.

Ian Foster

Foster is one of Hansen’s current assistant coaches, is the frontrunner to succeed him and he has said how he has no illusions about the demands of the job.

“It has always been one of the great challenges of sport how you keep growing the group that is performing well,” Foster said to Sport24.

“I guess that’s part of the All Blacks story and we feel pressure to keep writing that. We know the expectations and pressure upon us every time we play. It’s a matter of getting used to that. We don’t always get it right.”

Scott Robertson

Robertson is most definitely in the conversation because he has created a Crusaders juggernaut in Super Rugby that has won the last three titles. He has also moulded many of the current All Blacks into the players they are now – such as Richie Mo’unga, Jack Goodhue, Sevu Reece, George Bridge and others. It would be cool to see his dance moves on the international stage too!

Dave Rennie

Former Chiefs and current Glasgow Warriors coach Rennie has admitted he has been sounded out for the new international role. “Obviously it’s flattering, it’s humbling. They’ve [New Zealand] always been such a great side,” he told STV news in Scotland.

“I guess I haven’t had a lot of time to dwell on that because I’m totally focused on what I’m doing here (Glasgow). They will have a process where they interview then make an appointment in the new year.”

Interestingly New Zealand will have to fight off interest from Australia who are looking to replace Michael Cheika.

Jamie Joseph

Given the immense improvement Japan have made under Joseph’s reign, and the incredible performances his side put together during the 2019 Rugby World Cup, former All Black Joseph could throw his hat into the ring.

Joe Schmidt

Schmidt saw his Ireland side utterly destroyed by the All Blacks in the 2019 quarter-finals and has been linked with possibly taking over the nation of his birth for a while now. It could happen but it seems Schmidt is downplaying this, citing the fact that he doesn’t want to take a new job for a good 12 months. He has also said he wants to keep living in Ireland too.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Steve Tew has acknowledged an appointment panel will be put together.

Graham Henry is expected to be part of it and the successor to Hansen is expected to be appointed before Christmas.