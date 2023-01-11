Who are the referees, assistants and TMOs for the 2022 Six Nations? We take a look here

Six Nations Referees

The referees for the 2023 Six Nations have been announced and there are some familiar names in there. See below for who is whistling each game in the famous championship.

ROUND 1

Wales v Ireland (Principality Stadium; Saturday 4 February 2022)

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant Referee 2: Luke Pearce (England)

TMO: Tom Foley (England)

England v Scotland (Twickenham; Saturday 4 February 2022)

Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

Assistant Referee 1: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

Assistant Referee 2: James Doleman (New Zealand)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)

Italy v France (Stadio Olimpico; Sunday 5 February 2022)

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Nic Berry (Australia)

Assistant Referee 2: Jordan Way (Australia)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

ROUND 2

Ireland v France (Aviva Stadium; Saturday 11 February 2022)

eferee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Jordan Way (Australia)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)

Scotland v Wales (BT Murrayfield; Saturday 11 February 2022)

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant Referee 1: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

Assistant Referee 2: Chris Busby (Ireland)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)

England v Italy (Twickenham; Sunday 12 February 2022)

Referee: James Doleman (New Zealand)

Assistant Referee 1: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant Referee 2: Tual Trainini (France)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (France)

ROUND 3

Italy v Ireland (Stadio Olimpico; Saturday 25 February 2022)

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee 1: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (Wales)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)

Wales v England (Principality Stadium; Saturday 25 February 2022)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (FFR)

Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (FFR)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)

France v Scotland (Stade de France; Sunday 26 February 2022)

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

ROUND 4

Italy v Wales (Stadio Olimpico; Saturday 11 March)

Referee: Damon Murphy (Australia)

Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Chris Busby (England)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)

England v France (Twickenham Stadium; Saturday 11 March 2022)

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

Assistant Referee 1: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia)

Scotland v Ireland (BT Murrayfield; Sunday 12 March 2022)

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Stuart Terheege (England)

ROUND 5

Scotland v Italy (BT Murrayfield;; Saturday 18 March 2022)

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (Wales)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia)

France v Wales (Stade de France; Saturday 18 March 2022)

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Ireland v England (Aviva Stadium; Saturday 18 March 2022)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Assistant Referee 1: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (France)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)

