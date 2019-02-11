Sam Tremlett was once again tasked with deciding who made it into the Team of the Weekend. What do you think of his selections?
Six Nations Team of the Weekend: Round Two
With some great attacking rugby, combined with some superb defensive displays, round two of the Six Nations provided gripping rugby. So here is Rugby World‘s Team of the Weekend. Let us know what you think of our selections.
1. Cian Healy (Ireland)
Healy was his usual bustling and powerful self against Scotland. Eight carries and 12 tackles in 58-minutes, this performance was needed after getting dominated physically against the English.
2. Jamie George (England)
Making the number two jersey his own, George was solid at the line-out and carried to great effect in the loose.
3. Samson Lee (Wales)
Returning to the startling line-up Lee was one Wales’ best forwards. Narrowly beating out Tadhg Furlong and Kyle Sinckler, Lee was solid in the scrum and occasionally showed his ability in the loose. He may press hard for a starting spot against England in two weeks.
4. Courtney Lawes (England)
The best lock of any team over the weekend, Lawes, brought in to cover for the injured Maro Itoje, made the most of his opportunity. Two big hits on Guilhem Guirado and Mathieu Bastareaud set the tone for a monstrous performance.
5. James Ryan (Ireland)
Another Irish forward who was anonymous last weekend, Ryan put in a towering performance on Saturday. The go-to man at the Irish line-out he was dependable and put in a huge shift with 14 carries and 15 tackles to boot.
6. Anna Caplice (Ireland Women)
An outstanding performance by the blindside that helped her side to a 22-5 victory against the Scottish. As most good flankers tend to be, Caplice was everywhere at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow as the statistics below illustrate;
(Oh a quick mention to Mark Wilson too who was excellent!)
7. Tom Curry (England)
Braam Steyn was close to making it in here thanks to his play against Wales however I have gone for 20-year-old Tom Curry at open-side. He did everything against Les Bleus, including getting his face covered in blood thanks to a cut on his forehead. Once again England’s leading tackler, he does all the dirty work so well.
8. Peter O’Mahoney (Ireland)
Strictly speaking he played as blindside flanker for Ireland at the weekend, but given he has played at the back of the scrum before, and given Caplice’s colossal performance, I have slotted O’Mahoney in at eight here. Man of the Match against Scotland, he was aggressive and clearly got under the skin of the Scottish forwards through his physicality and total unwillingness to back down.
9. Ben Youngs (England)
Given the task of creating a high-tempo, Youngs delivered expertly and his box-kicking created huge problems for the French due to its accuracy.
10. Owen Farrell (England)
He may have lacked his usual accuracy from the tee, but Farrell was once again sublime as captain for England. Regularly targeting French wing Penaud, he was constantly looking to utilise space behind the French back-line with small grubber kicks. His long-pass to Jonny May, which completely switched the focus of the English attack, also set up the wing’s second try.
11. Jonny May (England)
Lethal, that is all that needs to be said here. When given the opportunity to score, May will get the ball over the line as he now has eight tries in his last six matches, and 12 from 12 at the time of writing.
12. Sam Johnson (Scotland)
Johnson has taken to the Test arena quickly and has now put in two good showings in the Scottish midfield. His support line to Finn Russell is of particular note.
13. Henry Slade (England)
Continues his excellent form in the midfield. He looks to be in total control of his game at the moment and appears to be forming a good partnership alongside Manu Tuilagi.
14. Jacob Stockdale (Ireland)
After a poor performance against England last weekend, Stockdale bounced back in brilliant fashion against Scotland as he scored a try, set up another, and finally stopped Scotland from scoring a try through a tackle on Tommy Seymour. England Women’s winger Jess Breach also deserves a mention here thanks to two excellent tries against France.
15. Elliot Daly (England)
Daly is slowly but surely making the full-back role his own in an England shirt. His positioning was mostly spot-on, he kicked well from hand and when given space to run he was deadly. His speed to set up Jonny May’s first try revealed this perfectly.
