Sam Tremlett was once again tasked with deciding who made it into the Team of the Weekend. What do you think of his selections?

Six Nations Team of the Weekend: Round Two

With some great attacking rugby, combined with some superb defensive displays, round two of the Six Nations provided gripping rugby. So here is Rugby World‘s Team of the Weekend. Let us know what you think of our selections.



1. Cian Healy (Ireland)

Healy was his usual bustling and powerful self against Scotland. Eight carries and 12 tackles in 58-minutes, this performance was needed after getting dominated physically against the English.

2. Jamie George (England)

Making the number two jersey his own, George was solid at the line-out and carried to great effect in the loose.

3. Samson Lee (Wales)

Returning to the startling line-up Lee was one Wales’ best forwards. Narrowly beating out Tadhg Furlong and Kyle Sinckler, Lee was solid in the scrum and occasionally showed his ability in the loose. He may press hard for a starting spot against England in two weeks.

4. Courtney Lawes (England)

The best lock of any team over the weekend, Lawes, brought in to cover for the injured Maro Itoje, made the most of his opportunity. Two big hits on Guilhem Guirado and Mathieu Bastareaud set the tone for a monstrous performance.

5. James Ryan (Ireland)

Another Irish forward who was anonymous last weekend, Ryan put in a towering performance on Saturday. The go-to man at the Irish line-out he was dependable and put in a huge shift with 14 carries and 15 tackles to boot.

6. Anna Caplice (Ireland Women)

An outstanding performance by the blindside that helped her side to a 22-5 victory against the Scottish. As most good flankers tend to be, Caplice was everywhere at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow as the statistics below illustrate;

(Oh a quick mention to Mark Wilson too who was excellent!)

7. Tom Curry (England)

Braam Steyn was close to making it in here thanks to his play against Wales however I have gone for 20-year-old Tom Curry at open-side. He did everything against Les Bleus, including getting his face covered in blood thanks to a cut on his forehead. Once again England’s leading tackler, he does all the dirty work so well.

8. Peter O’Mahoney (Ireland)

Strictly speaking he played as blindside flanker for Ireland at the weekend, but given he has played at the back of the scrum before, and given Caplice’s colossal performance, I have slotted O’Mahoney in at eight here. Man of the Match against Scotland, he was aggressive and clearly got under the skin of the Scottish forwards through his physicality and total unwillingness to back down.

9. Ben Youngs (England)

Given the task of creating a high-tempo, Youngs delivered expertly and his box-kicking created huge problems for the French due to its accuracy.