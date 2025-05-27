Scotland's men and women's rugby teams have a busy year ahead

Scotland’s rugby fixtures mean a busy year for both the men’s and women’s teams – especially the latter, who’ll be travelling to England to contest the Women’s World Cup in August and September.

Scotland women secured their spot at the 2025 Rugby World Cup in last autumn’s WXV 2 tournament.

The men finished fourth in the Six Nations 2025. This summer when some of Scotland’s best players will travel to Australia with the British & Irish Lions, head coach Gregor Townsend will take his squad on tour to the southern hemisphere.

November’s Autumn Nations Series fixtures have also been confirmed. Townsend’s team will play four Tests, with the USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga all making the trip to Edinburgh.

SCOTLAND RUGBY UNION FIXTURES: MEN’S TEAM

Summer tour

Saturday 5 July 2025

Māori All Blacks v Scotland

Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei

Kick-off: 4.35am BST / 5.35am SAST / 1.35pm AEST / 3.35pm NZST / 11.35pm ET (Friday) / 8.35pm PT (Friday)

Saturday 12 July 2025

Fiji v Scotland

Bank Stadium, Suva

Kick-off: 4am BST / 5am SAST / 1pm AEST / 3pm NZST / 11pm ET (Sunday) / 8pm PT (Sunday)

Friday 18 July 2025

Samoa v Scotland

Eden Park, Auckland

Kick-off: 9.05am BST / 10.05am SAST / 4pm AEST / 6pm NZST / 4.05am ET / 1.05am PT

Autumn Nations Series

Saturday 1 November 2025

Scotland v USA

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 1.40pm ET / 10.40am PT

Saturday 8 November 2025

Scotland v New Zealand

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Sunday 16 November 2025

Scotland v Argentina

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Monday) / 4.10am NZDT (Monday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Sunday 23 November 2025

Scotland v Tonga

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 1.40pm GMT / 3.40pm SAST / 12.40am AEDT (Monday) / 2.40am NZDT (Monday) / 8.40am ET / 5.40am PT

Six Nations

Saturday 7 February 2026

Italy v Scotland

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Saturday 14 February 2026

Scotland v England

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEST (Sunday) / 5.40am NZST (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT

Saturday 21 February 2026

Wales v Scotland

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEST (Sunday) / 5.40am NZST (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT

Saturday 7 March 2026

Scotland v France

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Saturday 14 March 2026

Ireland v Scotland

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

SCOTLAND WOMEN RUGBY UNION FIXTURES

Women’s Rugby World Cup warm-up games

Saturday 2 August 2025

Ireland v Scotland

Virgin Media Park, Cork

Kick-off: TBC

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Saturday 23 August 2025

Scotland v Wales (Pool B)

Salford Community Stadium, Salford

Kick-off: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 11.45pm AEST / 1.45am NZST (Sunday) / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT

Saturday 30 August 2025

Scotland v Fiji (Pool B)

Salford Community Stadium, Salford

Kick-off: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 11.45pm AEST / 1.45am NZST (Sunday) / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT

Saturday 6 September 2025

Canada v Scotland (Pool B)

Sandy Park, Exeter

Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 11.00pm NZST / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT

