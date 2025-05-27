Scotland's men and women's rugby teams have a busy year ahead
Scotland’s rugby fixtures mean a busy year for both the men’s and women’s teams – especially the latter, who’ll be travelling to England to contest the Women’s World Cup in August and September.
Scotland women secured their spot at the 2025 Rugby World Cup in last autumn’s WXV 2 tournament.
The men finished fourth in the Six Nations 2025. This summer when some of Scotland’s best players will travel to Australia with the British & Irish Lions, head coach Gregor Townsend will take his squad on tour to the southern hemisphere.
November’s Autumn Nations Series fixtures have also been confirmed. Townsend’s team will play four Tests, with the USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga all making the trip to Edinburgh.
Read on to find out about the schedule for the men's and women's teams.
SCOTLAND RUGBY UNION FIXTURES: MEN’S TEAM
Summer tour
Saturday 5 July 2025
- Māori All Blacks v Scotland
Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei
Kick-off: 4.35am BST / 5.35am SAST / 1.35pm AEST / 3.35pm NZST / 11.35pm ET (Friday) / 8.35pm PT (Friday)
Saturday 12 July 2025
- Fiji v Scotland
Bank Stadium, Suva
Kick-off: 4am BST / 5am SAST / 1pm AEST / 3pm NZST / 11pm ET (Sunday) / 8pm PT (Sunday)
Friday 18 July 2025
- Samoa v Scotland
Eden Park, Auckland
Kick-off: 9.05am BST / 10.05am SAST / 4pm AEST / 6pm NZST / 4.05am ET / 1.05am PT
Autumn Nations Series
Saturday 1 November 2025
- Scotland v USA
Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 1.40pm ET / 10.40am PT
Saturday 8 November 2025
- Scotland v New Zealand
Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT
Sunday 16 November 2025
- Scotland v Argentina
Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Monday) / 4.10am NZDT (Monday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT
Sunday 23 November 2025
- Scotland v Tonga
Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 1.40pm GMT / 3.40pm SAST / 12.40am AEDT (Monday) / 2.40am NZDT (Monday) / 8.40am ET / 5.40am PT
Six Nations
Saturday 7 February 2026
- Italy v Scotland
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT
Saturday 14 February 2026
- Scotland v England
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEST (Sunday) / 5.40am NZST (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT
Saturday 21 February 2026
- Wales v Scotland
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEST (Sunday) / 5.40am NZST (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT
Saturday 7 March 2026
- Scotland v France
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT
Saturday 14 March 2026
- Ireland v Scotland
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT
SCOTLAND WOMEN RUGBY UNION FIXTURES
Women’s Rugby World Cup warm-up games
Saturday 2 August 2025
- Ireland v Scotland
Virgin Media Park, Cork
Kick-off: TBC
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025
Saturday 23 August 2025
- Scotland v Wales (Pool B)
Salford Community Stadium, Salford
Kick-off: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 11.45pm AEST / 1.45am NZST (Sunday) / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT
Saturday 30 August 2025
- Scotland v Fiji (Pool B)
Salford Community Stadium, Salford
Kick-off: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 11.45pm AEST / 1.45am NZST (Sunday) / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT
Saturday 6 September 2025
- Canada v Scotland (Pool B)
Sandy Park, Exeter
Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 11.00pm NZST / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT