France rugby coach: Who has led the men’s team over the years?

From Daniel Dubroca to Fabien Galthie, who has been the men's France rugby coach since 1990.

France rugby coaches have been some of the best in the rugby business. The standard of coach who has been at the helm of the men’s team has mostly been impressive, including the latest Fabien Galthie.

Since 2019, the former France captain has been the man charged with leading the nation and has established the team as one of the world’s best.

A country flush with rugby talent, the nation is yet to win a Rugby World Cup, but has all the potential to lift the Webb Ellis Cup, not least thanks to current start player Antoine Dupont.

From the good and the bad, to the ugly and controversial, being France’s head coach also ensures that drama will be around the corner.

Galthie is set to take the side to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia and hopefully make the most of this talented clutch of players at his disposal. Let’s also look at those who came before him

France rugby coach: Who has led the team?

Fabien Galthie (2019-present)

Charged with leading France’s golden generation of players, Fabien Galthie has overseen one of rugby’s great revolutions.

With the otherworldly talents of Antoine Dupont, Damien Penaud, Romain Ntamack and Gregory Alldritt at his fingertips, the 55-year-old took his team to a 2022 Six Nations Grand Slam and four runners-up finishes.

Coaching his side to the quarterfinals of their home Rugby World Cup a year ago, there is a sense that there is more to come from France as this talented group of players continues to mature.

This could no more be seen than when France beat New Zealand 30-29 to register their third-straight win over the All Blacks in enthralling fashion.

Jacques Brunel (2017-2019)

Appointed in December 2017 after a year with Bordeaux Begles, Jacques Brunel’s first game as France rugby coach saw his side lose 15-13 to Ireland following a last-minute Johnny Sexton drop goal.

It was a largely uninspiring stint in charge, which included a series defeat to New Zealand down under and uninspiring Six Nations campaigns.

At the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Brunel was in charge in name only, with Fabien Galthie present in the coach’s box for every game as the team exited in the quarter finals again.

Guy Noves (2015-2017)

In the modern era no coach has a lower win percentage than Guy Noves.

A suprise as he came in with excellent credentials, helping Stade Toulousain to nine Top 14 titles and four Heineken Cup crowns. The former wing was just unable to translate domestic success to the international stage.

A fifth-place finish at the 2016 Six Nations got things off to an inauspicious start and after just one win in that year’s Autumn internationals, Noves was already looking over his shoulder.

While finishing third in the Six Nations the next year, a tour whitewash against South Africa and winless Autumn – including a draw with Japan – saw the former wing became the first France coach to be sacked. Noves has not coached since.

Philippe Saint-Andre (2011-2015)

Former France captain Philippe Saint-Andre had a turbulent time in charge of the team.

Finishing bottom of the 2013 Six Nations table, Saint-Andre never cracked the top three of the competition on four times of asking.

His time at the Stade de France ended with an emphatic 62-13 loss to New Zealand in the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarter finals.

Saint-Andre’s only coaching position following his departure from France was with Montpellier Rugby, who he helped to a European Challenge Cup title in 2021 and Top 14 crown a year later.

Marc Lievremont (2007-2011)

Marc Lievremont’s time as France’s head coach included a 2010 Six Nations Grand Slam and second-place finish at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Despite finishing as runner-up at the Rugby World Cup, Lievremont left the role due a fractured relationship with the changing room, with the team claiming they had effectively coached themselves for much of the tournament in New Zealand.

Since ending his time with France, Lievremont has not coached since but has worked on French television.

Bernard Laporte (1997-2007)

Bernard Laporte’s eight years at the helm of France were the nation’s most successful of the professional era.

Winning four Six Nations titles, including two Grand Slams, the 60-year-old was the IRB International Coach of the Year in 2002 and helped his country to fourth-place finishes at the 2003 and 2007 Rugby World Cups.

After his tenure finished Laporte entered the world of administration, firstly as the Secretary of State for Youth and Sports.

Later elected as president of the French Rugby Federation in 2016, joined the World Rugby executive committee in 2017 and Agustin Pichot as vice-chairman of World Rugby in 2020.

In December 2022 Laporte was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence and a €75,000 fine for corruption after being deemed to have shown favouritism to his close friend, Mohed Altrad, when wading France’s shirt sponsor.

After resigning from his positions with World Rugby and the FFR, Laporte took on the position of Director of Rugby at Altrad’s Montpellier Herault Rugby.

Jean-Claude Skrela (1995-1999)

During his time in charge, Jean-Claude Skrela won 34 of his 52 Tests and won consecutive Five Nations Grand Slams in 1997 and 1998.

After coaching France to the 1999 Rugby World Cup final, where they lost to Australia, Skrela resigned from his position.

His son, David, represented France between 2001 and 2011, while his daughter, Gaelle, represented France in basketball.

Pierre Berbizier (1991-1995)

Taking on the position as France coach after the conclusion of his playing career, Berbizier coached his country to a Five Nations championship in 1993.

In 1995 the former scrum-half coached France to a third-place finish at the 1995 Rugby World Cup, but left his role after a falling out with former French Rugby Federation president, Bernard Lapasset.

After coaching RC Narbonne, between 2005 and 2007 Berbizier coached Italy, helping the nation to wins over Scotland and Wales, before heading up Racing 92 for five years.

Daniel Dubroca (1990-1991)

Taking over from Jacques Fouroux after France’s embarrassing loss to Romania, Daniel Dubroca’s tenure got underway in fine fashion with a second-place finish in the 1991 Five Nations.

Dubroca’s time at the helm came to an abrupt finish after manhandling referee Dave Bishop and branding the official a cheat at the conclusion of their 19-10 loss to England in the Rugby World Cup quarter finals.

Between 1994 and 1997 Dubroca coached his former club side SU Agen and rejoined the side from 2004 to 2008 as president.

