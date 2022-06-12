Jacques Nienaber includes eight uncapped players in first Springboks squad of the year

South Africa Squad for Wales Series 2022

Jacques Nienaber has named a 43-man squad for South Africa’s three-Test series against Wales in July and it includes eight uncapped players.

Those who could win their first caps against Wales are forwards Deon Fourie, Elrigh Louw, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje and Evan Roos, and backs Kurt-Lee Arendse and Grant Williams.

Harlequins centre and RPA Player of the Year Andre Esterhuizen is selected having not played for the Springboks since 2019. There are also recalls for Marcell Coetzee and Warrick Gelant.

Lock Eben Etzebeth will win his 100th South Africa cap if he plays in all three Tests against Wales, in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

Nienaber said: “Building squad depth is one of the key areas for us, and it is great to see the number of young players who have put up their hands this season, and we are delighted to invite them to the national squad environment.”

Forwards

Marcell Coetzee (Bulls)

Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz)

Thomas du Toit (Sharks)

Joseph Dweba (Bordeaux)

Rynhardt Elstadt (Toulouse)

Eben Etzebeth (Toulon)

Deon Fourie (Stormers)

Steven Kitshoff (Stormers)

Vincent Koch (Saracens)

Siya Kolisi (Sharks)

Elrigh Louw (Bulls)

Frans Malherbe (Stormers)

Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)

Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks)

Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks)

Salmaan Moerat (Stormers)

Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

Ox Nche (Sharks)

Ruan Nortje (Bulls)

Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92)

Marvin Orie (Stormers)

Evan Roos (Stormers)

Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo)

Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers)

Backs

Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls)

Lukhanyo Am (Sharks)

Damian de Allende (Munster)

Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks)

Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins)

Aphelele Fassi (Sharks)

Warrick Gelant (Stormers)

Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks)

Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes)

Herschel Jantjies (Stormers)

Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon)

Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz)

Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks)

Handre Pollard (Montpellier)

Cobus Reinach (Montpellier)

Damian Willemse (Stormers)

Grant Williams (Sharks)

South Africa Fixtures July 2022

Sat 2 July, South Africa v Wales (4.05pm, Pretoria) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 9 July, South Africa v Wales (4.05pm, Bloemfontein) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 16 July, South Africa v Wales (4.05pm, Cape Town) Live on Sky Sports

