All you need to know about the 1888 Cup fixture at BT Murrayfield

British & Irish Lions v Japan Preview

In some ways it feels like we’ve been waiting forever for the British & Irish Lions 2021 tourists to spring into action, what with all the ‘will they, won’t they, where will they’ debates centred around the pandemic. In others it has sped into view, with the end of this strange season (two seasons in one really) seemingly playing out on fast-forward.

Whichever way you look at it, it’s now here, it’s arrived. Warren Gatland’s squad begin their bid to topple the world champions with a warm-up match against Japan at BT Murrayfield on Saturday afternoon. This will be a Lions tour like no other and it starts like no other!

Yet for all that is unique, the links to the Lions legacy are evident. Half the squad have toured before, Gatland is taking charge of the Lions for a third time, fellow coaches Neil Jenkins and Gregor Townsend were part of the victorious 1997 series in South Africa…

It’s the spirit of 1997 that the Lions of 2021 will be keen to harness as they prepare to take on the Springboks in their own backyard – and for an insight into that spirit they need only look towards Melrose.

That is where a group of 1997 Lions start their trek to Murrayfield – all in aid of a team-mate from that tour, Doddie Weir. Simon Shaw, Alan Tait and Rob Wainwright are amongst a group of former rugby players walking the 30-plus miles on the eve of the Japan match to raise money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The charity funds research into Motor Neurone Disease (MND), which Weir now suffers from, and his former team-mates have tied this fundraiser to the 2021 Lions’ first match – you can donate via Just Giving.

Those former Lions will no doubt be eager to see what the current crop will deliver, both against Japan and in South Africa. Below we have all the details you need to know about this first match.

