South Africa Autumn Internationals Squad

Rassie Erasmus has named his 35-man squad for South Africa’s end of year internationals against England, France, Scotland and Wales.

There are some huge names returning to the squad due to injury layoffs or club commitments. For example Trevor Nyakane and Lood de Jager come back after long injury absences, and Duane Vermeulen Franco Mostert, Willie le Roux, and Francois Louw have all been released by their clubs. Additionally, Gio Aplon returns to the squad having not played for the Springboks since 2012.

However Faf de Klerk will play no part because he has not been released by Sale, and as a result Currie Cup winning captain Louis Schreuder has been called up to replace him.

Finally, there are three completely new faces coming into the squad from Currie Cup finalists Western Province; Ruhan Nel, JD Schickerling and Sergeal Petersen.

The Springboks are coming off an up and down Rugby Championship which saw them lose to Argentina and Australia, but they picked up a huge win against New Zealand in Wellington. They also narrowly lost to New Zealand 32-30 in the second contest and truth be told, the Springboks should have won that Test too.