Two of the best sides in the world return to the Stade de France for a re-run of the epic 2023 World Cup quarter-final

Watch France v South Africa as two giants of the world game meet for the first time since their epic 2023 World Cup quarter-final.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch the last of Saturday’s Quilter Nations Series encounters, with details of television channels and streaming options around the world – including information on how fans in France can watch the action for free.

How to watch France v South Africa for FREE in France

En France? The good news is that France v South Africa is available to watch live and for free on TF1 and the TF1+ streaming service in France. Kick-off is at 9.10pm CET.

Travelling overseas this weekend? A VPN can help you watch your usual streaming platform from anywhere. More on that below…

Watch France v Springboks live streams in South Africa

Fans in South Africa can watch the Springboks’ match against France on SuperSport – kick-off is 10.10pm SAST on Saturday night. SuperSport packages are available via DStv or streaming.

Watch France v South Africa from anywhere

You don’t need to worry about missing any of today’s rugby action, even if you’re travelling overseas. By using a VPN (or Virtual Private Network), you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of watching your usual streamers when you’re in another country.

This is because VPNs have the useful ability to change your IP address, making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be back home. This means you can tune into the big match, even when you’re thousands of miles away from your sitting room. A good VPN will also improve your online security no end.

Stream France v South Africa in the UK and Ireland If you’re in the UK or Ireland you can watch France v South Africa on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 8.00pm GMT ahead of the 8.10pm kick-off. There are several options for watching TNT Sports in the UK. Discovery+ Premium will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. TNT Sports can also be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package, though costs do vary by platform so check with your provider for details. Ireland-based rugby fans can subscribe to TNT Sports through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – prices vary by platform, so check with your provider. How to watch France v Springboks in the United States NBC-owned streaming service Peacock is showing all of this year’s Autumn Nations Series matches, including France v South Africa. Kick-off is 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT on Saturday afternoon. You’ll need either the Premium service ($10.99 per month) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month) to watch the rugby. Both options also offer Premier League soccer, and loads of blockbuster movies and TV shows. Stream France v South Africa in Australia Stan Sport tends to be the home of rugby in Australia, and the Quilter Nations Series is no exception. You can live stream France v South Africa ad-free, so set that alarm clock now – kick-off is 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning. It costs AU$20 a month to add Stan Sport to a general Stan plan (AU$12 a month). Watch France v South Africa in New Zealand Lucky rugby fans in New Zealand can watch France v South Africa over a leisurely breakfast, with live streams available via Sky Sport NZ on Sunday morning. Kick-off is 9.10am NZDT. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. This also gets you access to Six Nations rugby, Premier League soccer and loads more.